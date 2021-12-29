Govt raises Tk5,000cr with Sukuk bonds to develop school infrastructure

Stocks

TBS Report
29 December, 2021, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2021, 10:29 pm

Related News

Govt raises Tk5,000cr with Sukuk bonds to develop school infrastructure

TBS Report
29 December, 2021, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2021, 10:29 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The government has raised a fund of Tk5,000 crore with shariah-based "Sukuk" bonds for infrastructure development of primary schools.

To this end, the Bangladesh Bank on Wednesday arranged an auction, in which 31 banks and three individual investors placed bids worth Tk23,304 crore against the targeted amount.

The auction committee of the central bank raised funds proportionately from the bidders.

Sukuk is an Islamic financial certificate, similar to a treasury bond, that generates returns in compliance with Islamic principles.

In December last year, the government for the first time raised Tk4,000 crore in Islamic bonds for a development project amid the Covid-19 pandemic when it was struggling to collect revenues from a stagnant economy.

Banks and individuals at the time placed 39 bids worth Tk15,153 crore.

On Wednesday, the government raised Tk3,000 crore from 9 Islamic banks against their placed bids worth Tk21,000 crore, while it received Tk526 crore from 16 conventional banks with Islami branches or windows, against their offered Tk1,254 crore, and Tk789 crore from 6 state-run banks against Tk1,050 crore offered.

The government accepted all the bids from four individuals, worth Tk26 lakh.

All of the investors will get 4.65% profits (called rental yield), on their investment  in the shariah-based five-year bonds. 

According to the bond documents, the raised amount will be used in a Tk9,123 crore project titled "Required Development of Primary Schools" that was taken up in 2016.

The government has already spent around Tk510 crore for the development project until November this year, while it expects to spend some Tk500 crore more by next year. The spent amount will be realised from the raised funds, the documents read.  

Meanwhile, analysts believe Sukuk bonds will gain popularity in Bangladesh in the coming days.

"Investors showed interest in the government-issued Sukuk bonds as it guarantees safe and good returns. The profit in the bond is higher than other instruments, which was another reason," said Salehuddin Ahmed, a former governor of Bangladesh Bank.

The bond was widely popular in different Islamic countries across the globe, particularly in Middle Eastern countries, for its compliance with Shariah principles.

Top News

Sukuk Bond / Auction

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

McLaren delays Artura launch citing chip shortage

McLaren delays Artura launch citing chip shortage

7h | Wheels
The low-skilled, under-educated and poorly paid have gained more negotiating power. Photo: Bloomberg

What inflation in 2022 will teach us about capitalism

10h | Panorama
The anti-dumping duty is not what is causing damage to Bangladeshi jute business. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Don’t blame India’s anti-dumping duty for our jute industry’s woes

12h | Panorama
Rank Wizards runs 25 websites, which generate over 2 lakh visitors per day. Photo: Courtesy.

Rank Wizards: Making headway for digital assets in Bangladesh

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

'Manusher baccharai shudhu ambulance ke side dey' campaign

'Manusher baccharai shudhu ambulance ke side dey' campaign

6h | Videos
World's Only Handwritten Newspaper That Still Survives Today

World's Only Handwritten Newspaper That Still Survives Today

6h | Videos
Little benefit holds railway back from Ramu-Gundum rail line

Little benefit holds railway back from Ramu-Gundum rail line

1d | Videos
From police officer to Super Model

From police officer to Super Model

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

4
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

5
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

6
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec