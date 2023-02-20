Golden Jubilee Mutual Fund investors bag 30% gain in 3 days

Stocks

TBS Report
20 February, 2023, 10:40 am
Last modified: 20 February, 2023, 11:07 am

Related News

Golden Jubilee Mutual Fund investors bag 30% gain in 3 days

TBS Report
20 February, 2023, 10:40 am
Last modified: 20 February, 2023, 11:07 am
Representational image. Picture: TBS
Representational image. Picture: TBS

Despite stock market fallout, investors shared a breath of relief from investing in ICB AMCL CMSF Golden Jubilee Mutual Fund after they raked in a 30% capital gain in their portfolio in only three days.

The closed-end mutual fund also secured the top gainer position for three consecutive days at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

During the early session on Monday, per share of the company was trading at Tk9 each which was 9.76% higher than the previous session at the DSE.

Its highest unit price was Tk11 after debut trading.

Market insiders said, its unit price fell by 30% last Wednesday (15 February) due to the absence of a circuit breaker for dividend declaration. That is why investors have been trying to buy it at a cheaper cost.

Golden Jubilee Mutual Fund last week (Wednesday) declared a 1.2% cash dividend for unitholders for the period that ended on 31 December 2022. As per the disclosure of the stock exchanges, the trustee of the fund has approved the dividend based on its net income. 

The net asset value (NAV) per unit of the fund stood at Tk10.13 and NAV per unit's cost price was Tk10.21 as of 31 December 2022.

Capital Market Stabilization Fund (CMSF) has launched the closed-end mutual fund to mark the Golden Jubilee of independence of Bangladesh and "Mujib Borsho".

The CMSF provided Tk50 crore or 50% of the total size of the fund while ICB Asset Management Company, the fund manager, contributed Tk20 crore and Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) provided Tk5 crore as pre-IPO placement.

The remaining Tk25 crore was collected through an initial public offering (IPO) from the general investors

Top News

Golden Jubilee Mutual Fund / DSE

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Fakirkona people roam around through the ridge-like narrow walkways, amidst muddy fields, as two tides flash over the island everyday. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

'Let the Shibsa flush us out if it erodes our land away'

1d | Panorama
Corporate America is signalling that they’re finally ready for the CEOs of the future to look different from the CEOs of the past — read: younger, less white and less male. Photo: Bloomberg

The new CEO is younger and may even be a woman

1d | Panorama
Located in the capital’s Banani 11, Evviva offers serenity and exquisite cuisine of Southern Italy. Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Evviva: Breeze of Southern Italy in the heart of Dhaka

2d | Food
Open-eyed Oriental Scops Owl. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Melodic notes of Scops Owl: 'Nine symbolises good fortune'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Submarine cable changed the life of Charbashi

Submarine cable changed the life of Charbashi

1h | TBS Stories
Duck meat hotel business booming in Rajshahi

Duck meat hotel business booming in Rajshahi

14h | TBS Stories
Manipuri Shanu’s journey into acting and writing

Manipuri Shanu’s journey into acting and writing

16h | TBS Entertainment
Atsu’s body found after 12 days of earthquake

Atsu’s body found after 12 days of earthquake

17h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

4
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

5
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

6
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits