Golden Jubilee Mutual Fund declares 1.20% cash dividend

Capital Market Stabilisation Fund (CMSF) and ICB Asset Management Company Ltd (IAMCL)'s jointly floated fund called "ICB AMCL CMSF Golden Jubilee Mutual Fund" has declared a 1.2% cash dividend for unit holders for the period ended on 31 December, 2022.

According to a disclosure on the stock exchanges, the fund's trustee approved the dividend based on its net income.

The record date to identify unit holders has been fixed on 9 March this year.

The net asset value (NAV) per unit of the fund stood at Tk10.13 at market price and NAV per unit at cost price Tk10.21 as on 31 December, 2022.

The CMSF launched the closed-end mutual fund to commemorate to commemorate the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence.

The CMSF provided Tk50 crore or 50% of the total size of the fund while ICB Asset Management Company, the fund manager, contributed Tk20 crore and Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) provided Tk5 crore as pre-IPO placement.

The remaining Tk25 crore was collected through initial public offering (IPO) from the general investors.

The trading of the fund debuted on 21 September 2022.

On Wednesday, per unit adjusted opening price was Tk9.90 each.

At 10:50 am, the last trading price per unit declined to Tk6.20 each, which is a 37.37% decline than the previous trading session.