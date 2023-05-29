Gold prices slip on US debt limit deal, Fed rate-hike bets

Stocks

Reuters
29 May, 2023, 09:55 am
Last modified: 29 May, 2023, 09:59 am

Related News

Gold prices slip on US debt limit deal, Fed rate-hike bets

Reuters
29 May, 2023, 09:55 am
Last modified: 29 May, 2023, 09:59 am
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected

Gold prices edged lower on Monday (29 May) as a tentative deal sealed over the weekend to suspend the US debt ceiling coupled with jitters around higher-for-longer interest rates dampened demand for the non-yielding metal.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.1% at $1,944.09 per ounce by 0252 GMT, hovering near two-month lows hit on Friday. US gold futures GCv1 were listless at $1,943.30.

Hurting gold's appeal as a safe-haven asset, US President Joe Biden said on Sunday he had finalised a budget agreement with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to suspend the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling until 1 January, 2025 and that the deal was ready to move to Congress for a vote.

Moreover, data on Friday showed US consumer spending increased more than expected in April and that inflation accelerated.

The report raised the chances of a 25-basis-point hike by the US central bank in June to 65.3% and rates staying there for the rest of the year, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

"The fact the odds of a hike were as low as 17.4% just over a week ago show how expectations for a Fed pause have been abandoned, helping the US dollar rise for a third week and weigh on gold prices," City Index senior market analyst Matt Simpson said.

Gold, which offers no yield of its own, tends to fall out of favour among investors when interest rates rise.

The dollar index .DXY was firm and made bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Asian shares and US stock futures rose as the deal to suspend the US government's debt ceiling ended a protracted stalemate.

Spot silver XAG= fell 0.2% to $23.26 per ounce, platinum XPT= edged 0.1% higher to $1,023.83, and palladium XPD= rose 0.3% to $1,428.07.

Trading will likely be thin on Monday, with the United States and many markets in Europe closed for holidays.

Global Economy

Gold price / Price Drop / US debt / debt ceiling

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An exquisite symphony of flavours awaits in the heart of Old Dhaka, as this vegetarian ensemble takes centre stage, showcasing the rich heritage of traditional cuisine. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jagannath Bhojonaloy: Vegetarianism, the traditional way

39m | Food
Infographic: TBS

Inside Airbus's mega plan to develop the aviation ecosystem in Bangladesh

3h | Panorama
How women's purchasing power is altering market dynamics

How women's purchasing power is altering market dynamics

2h | Panorama
Media companies are rushing to capture the youngest market of news consumers in the misplaced hope that this will ensure their survival. Photo: Bloomberg

News firms are too obsessed with wooing the young

1h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Turks are voting in presidential run-off

Turks are voting in presidential run-off

19h | TBS World
Temperature will surpass 1.5 degree by 2027

Temperature will surpass 1.5 degree by 2027

1d | TBS World
Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

1d | TBS World
In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

3d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

4
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

5
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss

6
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget