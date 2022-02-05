Global Islami Bank wants to go public for Tk425cr 

Stocks

Salah Uddin Mahmud
05 February, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2022, 09:26 pm

Related News

Global Islami Bank wants to go public for Tk425cr 

The bank will invest Tk100 crore in small and medium enterprises, and Tk268.5 crore in government securities and bonds

Salah Uddin Mahmud
05 February, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2022, 09:26 pm

Global Islami Bank Ltd, a fourth-generation commercial bank, has applied to the securities regulator to raise Tk425 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The bank applied to the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) last week to issue shares at a face value of Tk10 under the fixed price method.  

The private sector lender will invest Tk100 crore in small and medium enterprises (SMEs) considering the ample growth opportunity and mounting financing needs of the SMEs.

Besides, the bank will also invest Tk268.5 crore in government securities and bonds as secured investment.

Prime Bank Investment Limited and LankaBangla Investments Limited will be the issue managers for the Global Islami Bank's IPO.

According to sources, the bank made a profit of Tk98.54 crore after tax and provisions, while its earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk1.91 till 30 September 2021.

During the period, its net investment income was Tk366 crore.

The return on equity of the bank was 13.95%, while its return on assets was 0.79% till September 2021.

The bank's classified investment was 2.15% of its total investment as of 30 September 2021.

Global Islami Bank, a full-fledged Islamic Shariah-based commercial bank, started operation on 23 October 2013.

Its authorised capital is Tk2,000 crore and its paid-up capital is Tk515.42 crore.

According to its prospectus, the bank is operating 86 branches, 72 sub-branches, and 91 ATM Booths across the country.

As per the licensing conditions, the bank was supposed to go public within three years of starting operation. When the bank failed to meet the deadline, it got a time extension till February 2022.

Md Manjur Hossain, secretary of the bank, said it has taken the initiative to offload shares according to a prior plan to comply with the Bangladesh bank rules.

Last year, the commission approved a Tk100 crore IPO for South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank and Tk428 crore IPO for Union Bank.

Top News

Global Islami Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

5 things to check before you ride

5 things to check before you ride

9h | Wheels
Be your own saviour. Photo: Farhana Fara

Unravelling the puzzle

10h | In Focus
No more SUV, confirms Aston Martin’s CEO

No more SUV, confirms Aston Martin’s CEO

7h | Wheels
Photos: Enam Ul Haque

Purple Sunbird: Petite, pretty and gifted to live in a crowded land

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Flowers arrive a month early in UK, study finds

Flowers arrive a month early in UK, study finds

1h | Videos
China joins Russia in opposing Nato expansion

China joins Russia in opposing Nato expansion

4h | Videos
Panda's Predicts in winter Olympic

Panda's Predicts in winter Olympic

4h | Videos
Wordle could be played for free

Wordle could be played for free

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

4
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Picture: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Supplement

Chattogram becoming a business hub of South Asia