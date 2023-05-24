Global Insurance to pay 12.25% cash dividends

The board of directors of Global Insurance Company has proposed a cash dividend of Tk1.225 per share, representing 12.25% of the face value of Tk10 per share for the year 2022, according to the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

The publicly traded non-life insurer posted Tk1.63 in earnings per share (EPS) for 2022, which was Tk1.62 in 2021.

At the end of December last year, Global Insurance's net asset value per share stood at Tk13.8.

The company, however, faced a year on year decline in its EPS for the January-March quarter this year as the first quarter's EPS dropped to Tk0.31 from Tk0.39 a year ago.

Global Insurance shares having a face value of Tk10 apiece dropped by 2.7% to close at Tk39.8 on the Dhaka Stock Exchange on Wednesday.