Global Insurance to pay 12.25% cash dividends

Stocks

TBS Report
24 May, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2023, 05:41 pm

Global Insurance to pay 12.25% cash dividends

TBS Report
24 May, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2023, 05:41 pm
Global Insurance to pay 12.25% cash dividends

The board of directors of Global Insurance Company has proposed a cash dividend of Tk1.225 per share, representing 12.25% of the face value of Tk10 per share for the year 2022, according to the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE). 

The publicly traded non-life insurer posted Tk1.63 in earnings per share (EPS) for 2022, which was Tk1.62 in 2021.

At the end of December last year, Global Insurance's net asset value per share stood at Tk13.8.

The company, however, faced a year on year decline in its EPS for the January-March quarter this year as the first quarter's EPS dropped to Tk0.31 from Tk0.39 a year ago.

Global Insurance shares having a face value of Tk10 apiece dropped by 2.7% to close at Tk39.8 on the Dhaka Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Top News

Global Insurance Company

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

On Sunday, the protestors, under the banner &quot;Saat Masjid Sarak Gach Rakkha Andalan,&quot; were marching to the DSCC Nagar Bhaban in Gulistan to speak to Mayor Taposh. Photo: TBS

Cut down the disconnect, not trees

4h | Panorama
What 'The Kerala Story' says about Bollywood’s shifting narratives

What 'The Kerala Story' says about Bollywood’s shifting narratives

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Should you pursue fact-checking as a career in Bangladesh?

8h | Pursuit
Graphics: TBS

How you can make money using ChatGPT

8h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Old Rolexes are more expensive than the new ones!

Old Rolexes are more expensive than the new ones!

7h | TBS Stories
Why Bakhmut matters for Russia & Ukraine?

Why Bakhmut matters for Russia & Ukraine?

22h | TBS World
Why South Korean content is so popular

Why South Korean content is so popular

1d | TBS Entertainment
Unemployment among youth increasing worldwide

Unemployment among youth increasing worldwide

20h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

4
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

5
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

6
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss