Genex Infosys partners with Standard Chartered to expand the bank's client base

Stocks

TBS Report
13 September, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 08:50 pm

Genex Infosys partners with Standard Chartered to expand the bank’s client base

Genex's board approved the deal yesterday

TBS Report
13 September, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 08:50 pm
Genex Infosys partners with Standard Chartered to expand the bank’s client base

Genex Infosys Limited — a publicly listed information technology (IT) firm — has partnered with Standard Chartered Bangladesh to help the bank build a wider client base and scale up its distribution network.

The board of directors of Genex approved the deal on Tuesday, according to a stock exchange filing by the company.

The company is expected to earn Tk6 crore a year in revenue from this project, the disclosure added.

As a strategic partner, Genex will assist the bank with efficiently reaching new client segments and delivering world-class banking products and services to a broader customer group.

Earlier this month, Genex renewed its agreement with Banglalink Digital Communications to provide call centre services to the mobile operator which will generate Tk12 crore in yearly revenue for the call centre in the next five years.

Last November, Genex signed an agreement with Reliance Bangladesh LNG & Power Limited to deliver, implement, and maintain support of Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP Solution through Business Central.

Genex Infosys Limited is an outsource provider of customer experience management.

It aspires to lead the IT platform in Bangladesh by providing technological infrastructure, contact centre solutions, IT support, and software.

Genex Infosys, which listed on the stock exchanges in 2019, works with various kinds of organisations across and outside the country, helping them keep their systems and operations up and running.

