Genex Infosys director to transfer 28 lakh shares

Stocks

TBS Report
12 March, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2023, 03:39 pm

Chowdhury Fazle Imam, one of the directors of Genex Infosys Limited, has expressed his intention to transfer 28,00,000 shares to his brother Chowdhury Fazle Alam, a general shareholder of the company.

According to a disclosure published on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), Chowdhury Fazle Imam will transfer his shares as a gift outside of the trading systems of the stock exchange within 30 working days.

At present, Chowdhury Fazle Imam holds 1,19,84,704 shares of Genex Infosys Limited.

Genex Infosys got listed on the stock exchanges in 2019.

During the fiscal year 2021-22, it made a profit of around Tk38.17 crore and paid an 11% cash dividend and 2% stock dividend to its shareholders.

On Sunday, share prices of the company closed at Tk96.60 each at DSE, a 4.73% down from the previous trading session.

