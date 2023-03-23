Generation Next Fashions' corporate director to buy 10 lakh shares

Stocks

TBS Report
23 March, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2023, 02:16 pm

Generation Next Fashions' corporate director to buy 10 lakh shares

TBS Report
23 March, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2023, 02:16 pm
Generation Next Fashions&#039; corporate director to buy 10 lakh shares

AJ Corporation Limited, a Generation Next Fashions Ltd corporate director, has expressed its intention to buy 15 lakh shares of the company.

The AJ Corporation will buy these shares from the block market within 30 working days, according to the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Thursday.

Block market trading takes place beyond the regular trading screen where buyers and sellers meet at their pre-negotiated prices within the allowable range and it is mainly to facilitate bulk trades.

On Thursday, its shares were stuck on the floor price at Tk6 at Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

Earlier, since February this year, the AJ Corporation has bought 3,519,000 shares of the company from the block market.

Out of the total 49.50 crore shares, sponsor-directors of the company held 14.48%, institutional investors 23.05% and general shareholders held 62.47% as of February. 

Top News

Generation Next Fashions Limited / AJ Corporation Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Massachusetts-based engineering geologist Mir Fazlul Karim. Illustration: TBS

'In terms of seismic risk, most of Bangladesh including Dhaka is moderately safe'

6h | Panorama
Ships anchored on the port channel in Patenga sea beach. Photo: Aneek Chanda

The beauty of our port city, Chattogram

8h | Explorer
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

8h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

US Ambassador graces the closing ceremony of Lalbagh Fort Hammam Khana restoration

9h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

“Bangladesh is a fantastic place to purchase”- Robert C. Dickson

“Bangladesh is a fantastic place to purchase”- Robert C. Dickson

36m | TBS Face to Face
Why Black Sea is so important for Russia?

Why Black Sea is so important for Russia?

6h | TBS World
What is Interpol red alert?

What is Interpol red alert?

21h | TBS Stories
Haaland is only 3 goals behind to set a record in the English league

Haaland is only 3 goals behind to set a record in the English league

19h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

2
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

3
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

4
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

5
Photo: Collected
Crime

Mahiya Mahi arrested in DSA case; sent to jail for 'defaming police'

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year