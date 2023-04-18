Gemini Sea Food's profit jumps in Q3

Gemini Sea Food Limited posted higher profit growth in the third quarter (January-March) of the current fiscal year for securing higher gross profit.

From January to March quarter of 2023, the net profit of the company stood at Tk5 crore.

Its earnings per share was Tk8.20, which was Tk0.04 compared to the previous year.

From July to March quarter of 2023, its net profit was Tk9.34 crore, which was Tk3.15 crore from one year ago.

Its earnings per share was Tk15.30, which was Tk5.16 compared to the previous year. And net asset value per share was Tk25.38 as of 31 March 2023.

The company said EPS has been increased due to securing higher gross profit. On Tuesday, the company's share price declined by 2.47% to Tk770.90 by 12:58pm.