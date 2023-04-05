Gemini Sea Food stock soars 45% in six days

Stocks

TBS Report
05 April, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2023, 10:26 pm

Related News

Gemini Sea Food stock soars 45% in six days

TBS Report
05 April, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2023, 10:26 pm
Gemini Sea Food stock soars 45% in six days

The share price of Gemini Sea Food Limited has jumped by 45% over the last six trading sessions at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

On Wednesday, the company's share price stood at Tk665 apiece, a 7.5% surge from the previous trading session. On 28 March, its share price was Tk456.7.

The DSE had sent a query letter to the company asking it to explain the unusual hike in its share price, to which it replied that it has no undisclosed price-sensitive information.

In October last year, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) formed a two-member inquiry committee to investigate the unusual increase in the price of Gemini Sea Food shares.

Back then, the company's share price rose 51% in 14 days and stood at Tk593.4 on 19 October. 

In order to identify any market manipulation attempts, the committee was to review the company's unaudited and audited financial statements, and see whether there was any insider trading or other malfeasance behind the share price hike.

From October to December 2022, the company's revenue stood at Tk15.70 crore, which was Tk28.34 crore in the same period of the previous year.

Its net profit stood at Tk1.84 crore and earnings per share at Tk3.01 during the period.

In February last year, Gemini Sea Food submitted a plan to the BSEC to expand its business. It wanted to produce frozen foods such as chicken nuggets, sausages, meatballs, fish balls, shrimp balls, fish fingers, parathas, French fries, cutlets, and other edibles to penetrate the local market.

Gemini Sea Food is the pioneer in exporting certified organic shrimp from Bangladesh to EU retailers. It processes, packages, and exports quality frozen raw shrimp, cooked shrimp, and whitefish. The firm got listed on the DSE in 1985.

It exports to the US, UK, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Russia.

Till 31 March 2023, sponsors and directors held 30.01%, institutions 28.94%, foreign investors 0.33%, and general investors 40.72% of company shares. 

Top News

Gemini Sea Food

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Shop owners carry their cash box, which burnt in Bangabazar’s devastating fire. The photo was taken on Wednesday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

A day of distress, dismay and delight at the debris 

1h | Features
The reality of being a law graduate in Bangladesh

The reality of being a law graduate in Bangladesh

1d | Features
Photo: Shafiqul Islam/TBS

Bangabazar: From a humble beginning to a daring existence

1d | Panorama
Arsalan Zaman. Sketch: TBS

Breaking the cycle of child labour: Empowering vulnerable children through education and skills training

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Other world leaders who faced criminal charge

Other world leaders who faced criminal charge

4h | TBS World
“Bangladesh can be the leader of cotton recycling very soon” - Teresa Albor

“Bangladesh can be the leader of cotton recycling very soon” - Teresa Albor

7h | Corporate Talks
Even Eid season, the activity decreased in footwear factories of Brahmanbaria

Even Eid season, the activity decreased in footwear factories of Brahmanbaria

9h | TBS Stories
NASA announces first crewed moon mission in 50 years

NASA announces first crewed moon mission in 50 years

12h | TBS Science

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

5
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka