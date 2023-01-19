Gas shock shakes DSE turnover

Stocks

TBS Report
19 January, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2023, 09:12 pm

Related News

Gas shock shakes DSE turnover

76 scrips advanced, 100 declined, and 184 stayed the same

TBS Report
19 January, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2023, 09:12 pm
Gas shock shakes DSE turnover

Investor participation in the Dhaka bourse seemed to have taken a beating on Thursday after the news of a staggering hike in fuel and energy prices for industrial and commercial sectors broke out.

The turnover at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) dwindled by 37% to Tk590.7 crore on Thursday, after reaching as high as Tk934.2 crore on Wednesday.

Indices at the premier bourse ended more or less flat, as the benchmark DSEX inched up to 6,265, Shariah index DSES went slightly up to 1,368, but the blue-chip index DS30 slipped to 2,209, compared to the previous day's trade.

On Wednesday, the government announced up to a 179% hike in the prices of gas the national grid supplies to various users.

Analysts expressed concerns that such skyrocketing fuel prices would hurt the profitability of companies in the manufacturing sector.

Out of the 360 scrips traded at the DSE on Thursday, 76 advanced, 100 declined, and 184 remained unchanged.

According to the daily market commentary of EBL Securities, most of the scrips faced corrections owing to the hike in fuel and energy prices for industrial and commercial sectors.

"Investor participation remained concentrated on particular sectors and selective scrips that are expected to be somewhat immune to earnings volatility caused by recent macroeconomic adversities," the commentary added.

IT companies were the most traded, accounting for 23% of the day's turnover, followed by pharmaceuticals at 11.9% and general insurance at 10.5%.

The IT sector generated the highest price return of 3.2%, general insurance gained 2.7%, and travel gained 1.5%.

On the other hand, the cement sector faced the highest correction of 1.1%, jute fell by 0.9%, and tannery by 0.4%.

IT Consultants was the best stock with a 10% price gain, while Islami Bank was the most corrected, losing 3.2%, compared to the previous trading session.

Top News

DSE / Gas Crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

UK’s Online Safety Bill could jail Mark Zuckerberg up to two years, if regulators find the tech giant is in violation of its policies, which are set to come into effect late this year. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Mark Zuckerberg should face the threat of jail

9h | Panorama
Prem Prakash is committed to keeping his bookshop, possibly one of the last English bookshops in central Kolkata, open till the end of his time. Photo: Courtesy

A conversation with a dying breed: A bookseller in Kolkata

11h | Panorama
Application of blockchain technology can potentially prevent cyber heists. So far, only a few financial institutions in the country have just introduced blockchain technology. Photo: Collected

Where does Bangladesh stand on adopting Blockchain technology?

14h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The brave new world of recreation in the workplace

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Hashim Amla announced his retirement from all form of cricket

Hashim Amla announced his retirement from all form of cricket

2h | TBS SPORTS
Most famous villains of Hollywood

Most famous villains of Hollywood

3h | TBS Entertainment
Gas shock for industries

Gas shock for industries

7h | TBS Today
NASA discovers new earth like planet

NASA discovers new earth like planet

8h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC

5
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

6
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals