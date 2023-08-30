Gas line disconnection halts Dacca Dyeing’s partial production

Stocks

TBS Report
30 August, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2023, 10:54 pm

Related News

Gas line disconnection halts Dacca Dyeing’s partial production

The firm has sought time extension from Titas Gas for the security deposit payment

TBS Report
30 August, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2023, 10:54 pm
Infographic: TBS
Infographic: TBS

The Dacca Dyeing and Manufacturing Company has closed its dyeing unit for the time being because of the gas line discontinuation by the state-owned gas distributor Titas Gas, owing to the textile firm's failure to pay security deposit. 

The company, which is one of the oldest textile makers in the country, informed this through a disclosure on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) website on Wednesday. 

According to the disclosure, on 26 July, the Titas Gas authorities temporarily stopped Dacca Dyeing's gas metre connection. Consequently, the operations in the dyeing department were shut down. But other departments — weaving, printing, and stitching — are running as usual. 

Majibur Rahman, chief financial officer at Dacca Dyeing, told The Business Standard, "Because gas prices almost doubled this year, Titas Gas demanded Tk2.5 crore more as security deposit and Tk5 crore as bank guarantee for the gas connection."

"But at present, our company is not financially in a position to meet Titas's demand and pay up right away." 

"Also, arranging the bank guarantee is difficult for us because of non-repayment of loans," he added. 

"However, the company's owners are trying to meet the demand. They sat with the managing director of Titas and sought a time extension for the security deposit payment."

Titas Gas demanded Tk2.5 crore more as security deposit and Tk5 crore as bank guarantee for the gas connection. But at present, we're not financially in a position to pay up right away. [Majibur Rahman CFO, Dacca Dyeing]

The Titas chief asked the company to manage the bank guarantee. He also assured that the security deposit can be paid in six monthly instalments, Majibur Rahman said. He hopes the company will be able to address this issue within 30 September. 

Back in 2020, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court ordered Titas Gas to reconnect Dacca Dyeing's gas line. 

The textile maker had been fighting the civil lawsuit over unpaid gas bills for more than four years.

It had deposited Tk1 crore in favour of the state-owned gas distributor as per a previous High Court order in 2016. It also deposited Tk35 lakh as per a verbal order of the Appellate Division.

Earlier, Dacca Dyeing shares had plummeted to Tk3 each as the company suffered back-to-back losses from the 2015-16 through 2018-19 fiscal years.

During the four years, its losses mounted to Tk136 crore mainly because its factory went out of production after the disconnection of its gas lines and the power crisis.

In addition, the company became a loan defaulter of Sonali Bank, Dutch-Bangla Bank, and Agrani Bank which stood as a big obstacle towards its exports.

After production resumed in 2020, it posted profits in the last three fiscal years.

On Wednesday, its share price closed at Tk13.2 each at the DSE.

Launched in 1963, the company is currently operating under the QC Group. Its board of directors includes Gias Uddin Quader Chowdhury, Samir Quader Chowdhury, Samiha Quader Chowdhury and Sajia Quader Chowdhury.

All of them are relatives of the former Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader Salahuddin Quader Chowdhury who was executed for crimes against humanity committed during the 1971 Liberation War.

They took ownership of the company in 1996-97. Earlier, it was under a state-owned bank. 

Top News

Dacca Dyeing / gas connections

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Located at the south-western end of Old Dhaka, Shahidnagar sits along the shores of the Buriganga River. The neighbourhood is congested with buildings and narrow alleys, like the rest of the Old Dhaka area. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life in Shahidnagar: One of world's densest urban areas

18h | Panorama
CSA draft approved: Old wine in a new bottle?

CSA draft approved: Old wine in a new bottle?

17h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

What to look for when you’re buying a new shower

1d | Habitat
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group&#039;s pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia on 24 June 2023. File Photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

Wagner in Africa: The impact of Prighozin's death

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tigers to start their Asia Cup mission against defending champion Sri Lanka

Tigers to start their Asia Cup mission against defending champion Sri Lanka

7h | TBS SPORTS
What is the reason for the huge interest of the audience in 'Jawan'?

What is the reason for the huge interest of the audience in 'Jawan'?

6h | TBS Entertainment
Barcelona’s youngster with Messi’s prowess

Barcelona’s youngster with Messi’s prowess

11h | TBS SPORTS
F-16, a game changer or not?

F-16, a game changer or not?

9h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

3
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

6
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank