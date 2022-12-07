Gachihata Aqua's output tumbles for working capital shortfall

Stocks

Salah Uddin Mahmud
07 December, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2022, 10:02 pm

Related News

Gachihata Aqua's output tumbles for working capital shortfall

Salah Uddin Mahmud
07 December, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2022, 10:02 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Gachihata Aquaculture at a glance:

  • Listed on bourses in 1998
  • Placed to OTC in 2009
  • Tk20.70cr paid-up capital
  • Owns a 109 acre land in Kishoreganj
  • Tk556cr land value
  • Total term loan Tk24cr

FY22 financials:

  • Loss per share: Tk10.34
  • Net asset value per share: Tk2,205
  • Net cash flow per share: Tk1.59
  • Recommended dividend: 1% cash

Gachihata Aquaculture Farms Ltd – an agro-based firm delisted from the stock exchanges – is not able to run business in full swing owing to a working capital shortage.

In fiscal 2021-22, the company incurred a loss of Tk2.14 crore compared to a profit of Tk139.24 crore in the previous fiscal year.

The company recommended only 1% cash dividend for FY22.

The company's Chairman and Managing Director Major (retd) Md Akhtaruzzaman, a former lawmaker from the Bangladesh National Party, told The Business Standard, "Gachihata Aquaculture has been facing serious working capital shortage and able to run only at 10% of its total capacity."

As a result, the company could not recommend expected dividends for its shareholders, he added.

Gachihata Aquaculture Farms was listed on the stock exchanges in 1998. Presently, it has inventories of cattle, fish, and trees on its factory premises.

The company is also in the process of being shifted to the SME platform of stock exchanges.

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has asked the company to explain its poor performance despite owning a massive land of 109 acres in Kishoreganj

According to an inspection report by the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) a few months back, Gachihata's 109 acre land, that includes 85.25 acres of pond area, currently has a market value of approximately Tk556 crore.

It has a Tk23.71 crore term loan from National Bank.

In 2000, it borrowed Tk15.24 crore from the state-run Agrani Bank to import raw materials and machinery for its business expansion.

But due to a lack of effort from the owners and the management, the company not only failed to act on its expansion plan, but also defaulted on the loan in 2002.

Agrani Bank charged the company Tk132 crore in interest against the principal amount until 30 June 2020.

Gachihata's paid-up capital is Tk20.70 crore. Sponsors and directors hold 25.86%, institutional investors 18.12%, and general investors 56.02% shares in the company.

Top News

Capital shortfall / Gachihata Aquaculture

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Saqlain Rizve

A gastronomic guide to enjoying the World Cup

10h | Food
Graphics: TBS

The rise of the 'influencer' market in Bangladesh

13h | Long Read
Sketch: TBS

Why Anthony Fauci is still optimistic about science

11h | Panorama
Rachel Sanderson. Sketch: TBS

How to run a family office like an Agnelli

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

three historic matches of previous football world cups

three historic matches of previous football world cups

41m | Videos
46% of total unemployed students in Bangladesh are graduates

46% of total unemployed students in Bangladesh are graduates

46m | Videos
Alauddin Sweets seeks to regain lost glory

Alauddin Sweets seeks to regain lost glory

1h | Videos
Cartoonist Tipu Alam celebrating Bangladesh in New York

Cartoonist Tipu Alam celebrating Bangladesh in New York

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

5
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

6
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Potential routes to final for Argentina at World Cup