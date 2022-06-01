Fu-Wang Food’s new board stresses up-gradation of factory, marketing channel

Stocks

Ahsan Habib Tuhin
01 June, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2022, 09:16 pm

Related News

Fu-Wang Food’s new board stresses up-gradation of factory, marketing channel

Ahsan Habib Tuhin
01 June, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2022, 09:16 pm
Fu-Wang Food’s new board stresses up-gradation of factory, marketing channel

Three new directors, nominated by Minori Bangladesh – a subsidiary of the Japanese farming company Minori Co Ltd – have taken the initiative to upgrade Fu-Wang Food's factory and strengthen its marketing channel, according to company officials.

Since its inception in 1997, the company has had confectionery items – cakes, breads, biscuits, toasts, snacks, and instant noodles.

In February this year, Minori Bangladesh nominated Miya Mamun, Md Afzal Hossain, and Sidratul Mahabub Hasan to Fu-Wang's board who replaced the food company's managing director Arif Ahmed Chowdhury and directors Afsana Tarannum and Lubaba Tabassum.

Miya Mamun is now the new managing director of the food company.

Minori Bangladesh had earlier bought a 7.61% stake in Fu-Wang Food's former entrepreneur-director.

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) approved the new owner on the condition that he would invest another Tk20 crore in the development of the company in the interest of the general shareholders.

A senior Fu-Wang Food official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said there had been a number of irregularities in the previous board.

Besides, the company's production and sales system were stagnant and this is why no product of this company is available in the market, he added.

The official said the new board took up the initiative of upgrading the machinery of the factory to increase the production capacity of the company. Besides, work is underway to set up machinery for new products as per the market demand.

In addition, new appointments have been made to strengthen the marketing channel. Besides, a sales centre has been set up in the capital which will be gradually rolled out across the country, he said.

Md Afzal Hossain, one of the new directors in the company, had earlier told The Business Standard, "Fu-Wang Food has good potential, but it needs proper management."

The company's financial statements for the first three-quarters of FY22 were published under the new board on 30 March.

According to its financial statements, its revenue jumped 58% to Tk93.52 crore in the July-March period. But its net profit dropped by 56% to Tk1.25 crore during the period.

In this regard, the official said that in the last three months, the cost of product distribution and selling has increased. Besides, profit has decreased due to an increase in raw material prices.

Prior to Minori Bangladesh's engagement, BSEC restructured the Fu-Wang board and recruited five independent directors as the previous board failed to comply with the minimum shareholding of 30%.

Under that board, the company's accounts for the FY21 were audited. Auditor MABS & J Partners has identified severe anomalies in Fu-Wang Food's accounts for the fiscal.

Earlier, Rahman Mostafa Alam and Co audited the company's annual accounts seven times from 2012 to 2020. In between, MABS & J Partners audited the accounts for FY16 only. But no auditor found any irregularities.

In the audit report for FY21, the auditor said in a qualified opinion that the company has shown sales of Tk89 crore but it could not provide any documents regarding its sales.

Meanwhile, the company mentioned Tk53.15 crore receivable from its customers. But it could not provide any list of debtors of Tk32.40 crore. On the contrary, out of the list of debtors the company did provide, the auditor has been able to confirm only Tk0.38 crore.

The company informed the auditor that it has an inventory of Tk28.30 crore. But it could not show the inventory worth Tk20.57 crore to the auditor.

Besides, it could not show any documents and satisfactory explanations against Tk0.28 crore given as advance against salary, Tk0.19 crore given to Bristy Biscuit Factory, Tk8.41 crore given to subsidiary company Fu-Wang Beverage and Tk1.32 crore in the raw material purchase.

Another official of the company said the auditor's findings were being resolved as directed by the BSEC.

The company got listed on the capital market in 2000. It paid only stock dividends to the shareholders till 2018.

After the dividend policy was amended by the regulator, the company paid only 2% cash in FY19, 1.65% cash in FY20, and recommended the same in FY21.

Its share's closing price was Tk21.40 each on Wednesday on the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

Top News

Fu-Wang Food / Minori Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Egg guarding in frogs is a common feat. Photo: Dante Fenolio

Caring parents: An amphibian story

12h | Earth
The Rapid Action Battalion-11 arrested Marzia Akter Shila Monday for attacking a female student at Narsingdi Railway Station for wearing what she considers ‘obscene’ clothes. Photo: TBS

Why online support for the Narsingdi attacker should have us all worried

11h | Panorama
Regulators should reflect on the crypto’s significance in real-world situations. Photo: collected

When crypto's tulipmania meets the real economy

8h | Panorama
Within a year of starting up Silly Chilly Hotsauce, Sufia hired a commercial kitchen to produce it, which was locally sourced from farms in New Jersey. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Follow thy gut: How an employee in fashion built a food business in the East Coast 

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

App for hearing, speech and visual disabled

App for hearing, speech and visual disabled

12h | Videos
Woman referee to conduct match first time in 92-year history of men's world cup

Woman referee to conduct match first time in 92-year history of men's world cup

1d | Videos
Why Nepal's airports are dangerous?

Why Nepal's airports are dangerous?

1d | Videos
Waffle UP becoming food lovers' favorite place

Waffle UP becoming food lovers' favorite place

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

3
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

4
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

5
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

6
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Economy

Govt raises regulatory duty to discourage imports of 130 products