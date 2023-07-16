Fu-Wang Foods leads the turnover chart on Sunday

16 July, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2023, 03:12 pm

Fu-Wang Foods leads the turnover chart on Sunday

Fu-Wang Foods, a confectionary foods manufacturer in the country, led the turnover chart at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Sunday.

According to DSE data, the turnover value of Fu-Wang Foods stood at Tk68.10 crore, which was followed by Lub-ref (Bangladesh) at Tk58.82 crore and Associate Oxygen at Tk37.47 crore.

On Sunday, Fu-Wang Foods' shares price jumped by 1.40 to Tk43.50 each.

Since 2 July, each share price jumped by 85% or Tk20.

Regarding the sudden hike in share prices, the company said, there is no undisclosed price-sensitive information.

Fu-Wang Foods manufactures bread, biscuits, noodles, snacks, mini-snacks, chocolates, energy drinks, and other food items.

Besides, its existing products, targeting Ramadan, in January this year, the company had set up a new production line to produce puffed rice.

Earlier, Minori Bangladesh, a subsidiary of the Japanese farming company Minori Co Ltd, took over Fu-Wang Foods by acquiring 7.61% of the sponsor directors shares last year, hoping for good potential.

