Fu-Wang Foods leads the turnover chart

Fu-Wang Foods, the biscuits and confectionery products manufacturer led the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) turnover chart on Sunday (27 August).

According to DSE data, the turnover value of Fu-Wang Foods stood at Tk31.85 crore, which was followed by Rupali Life Insurance at Tk21.17 crore and Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) at Tk16.37 crore.

On Sunday, Fu-Wang Foods shares price jumped by 9.66% or TK3.2 to Tk36.30 each.

Meanwhile, turnover at DSE stood at Tk427.49 crore.