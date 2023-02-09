Four DSE officials suspended for posting wrong financials

Representational image/File photo
Representational image/File photo

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) has suspended four of its officers from the market operations department for posting wrong information about the financials of two listed companies – Eastern Cables and Beach Hatchery –  on its website.

The suspended officers are Mohammad Roni Islam, head of market operations, and Kamruzzaman, Humayon Kabir, and Rakibur Rahman.

On 31 January, Eastern Cables' disclosure on the DSE website said it incurred a loss of Tk0.28 per share in the July to December period of 2022, whereas it was actually the earnings per share.

Then again a couple of days later, the market operations department made similar mistakes, and posted wrong information about the quarterly financials of Beach Hatchery. 

Later, the DSE corrected both the companies' information on its website. 

Some investors were sceptical about whether the wrong postings were merely mistakes or something connived with any market manipulator.

Sources said the DSE might dig deeper on this issue. However, a number of DSE officers deemed the straight suspension of the officers, that too without any show cause notice, a bit harsh. 

DSE / suspended

