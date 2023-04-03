Four Baraka Power directors to sale 1.54 crore shares

TBS Report
03 April, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2023, 02:19 pm

Four Baraka Power directors to sale 1.54 crore shares

Four directors of Baraka Power Limited have declared to sell 1.54 crore shares of the company at the prevailing market price of the block market.

Among the directors, Ahsanul Kabir, Faisal Ahmed Chowdhury and Nanu Kazi Mohammed Miah have expressed their intention to sell their entire holdings of the company.

The other corporate director Karnaphuli Harbour Limited to sell 10.45 lakh shares out of its total holding of 62.69 lakh Baraka Power shares.

At present, Baraka Power shares are being traded at the floor price of Tk21.30 at the DSE. The total selling value of the shares is going to be Tk32 crores approximately, as per the current price rate.

Meanwhile, NRB Ventures (Pvt) Limited and Fusion Holdings (Pvt) Limited declared to buy the shares from Ahsanul Kabir, Faisal Ahmed Chowdhury and Nanu Kazi Mohammed Miah.

