Foreign investors' selloff jumped 34% in January

Foreign investors' share selloff jumped by 34% in January compared to the previous month at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

According to the DSE, foreign investors sold shares worth Tk135 crore, which was Tk101.04 crore a month ago.

Besides, they bought only Tk21.26 crore worth of shares, which was 40.97% lower than the previous month.

The total turnover value by foreign investors stood at Tk156 crore in January, which was 14% higher than the previous month.

Market insiders noted there were a few reasons behind the foreigner's selloff. According to them, the main reason is the devaluation of the taka against US dollar, while the other is imposing a floor price for a long period of time.

Besides, a lack of good companies was one of the main reasons behind foreigners leaving the share market.

Companies whose shares have been sold by foreigners are listed below:

Foreigner sold 0.01% shares of Singer, Apollo Ispat 0.08%, BBS 0.06%, BSRM Limited 0.04%, Uttara Bank 0.06%, Trust Bank 0.01%, Pubali Bank 0.02%, Premier Bank 0.01%, Jamuna Bank 0.04%, Islami Bank 0.35%, Export Import Bank (Exim Bank) 0.01%, EBL 0.35%, City Bank 0.08%, BRAC Bank 0.13%, Renata 0.05%, Square Pharma 0.20%, Beximco Pharma 0.01%, Merico 0.04% and Grameenphone 0.09%.