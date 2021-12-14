FloWater, FloSolar Solutions sign MTB Capital as a corporate advisor and issue manager

Stocks

TBS Report
14 December, 2021, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2021, 09:15 pm

Related News

FloWater, FloSolar Solutions sign MTB Capital as a corporate advisor and issue manager

TBS Report
14 December, 2021, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2021, 09:15 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

MTB Capital Ltd, a leading merchant bank in Bangladesh, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with FloWater Solutions Ltd, and FloSolar Solutions Ltd to work as their corporate advisor and issue manager.

CEO of MTB Capital Khairul Bashar Abu Taher Mohammed, and Founder and Managing Director of FloWater and FloSolar Solutions Mustafa A K Khan signed the MoU recently on behalf of their respective organisations.

As the corporate advisor, MTB Capital will help grow the businesses of the two green companies over the next five years and after a certain stage, it will also work as the issue manager to bring the companies to the bourses, according to a statement by the merchant bank.

FloWater Solutions is a leading water and wastewater engineering solution provider in Bangladesh.

Starting its operations on 1 June 2017, the company completed more than 150 projects and has 35 active projects now.

It is actively working to achieve sustainable development goals (SDGs) for clean water and sanitation through safe water access for communities and industrial customers through water treatment plants (WTP), saline groundwater management in partnership with Friendship NGO to run 6 WTPs in Satkhira and Khulna, groundwater contamination in partnership with Max TapWater to set up 19 piped water grids scaling up to 70 in rural Bangladesh, industrial wastewater management through its sewage and effluent treatment plant solutions.

FloSolar Solution is working on industrial rooftop solar solutions for a variety of industries with rooftop space.

Founded in 2019, FloSolar is developing renewable energy projects. It also has expertise in working with a variety of global partners, including international engineering, procurement & construction (EPC) companies, and financial partners.

According to MTB Capital officials, FloWater is likely to apply for an initial public offering (IPO) to get listed in the main trading board and FloSolar may apply for getting listed in the SME board of the bourses.

Bangladesh / Top News

FloWater / FloSolar Solutions / MTB Capital / Issue Manager

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

17 July, Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany. A warming climate has supercharged storms, contributing to the catastrophic flash floods that killed at least 170 people in the country. Photo: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg

The world promises change after another year of extreme climate disasters

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Teletalk 5G trial run is here. But what does that really mean?

10h | Panorama
On 7 December, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy inaugurated the week-long 13th edition of &#039;Jatra Festival-2021&#039;. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jatra Pala: A declining art form of our culture and the plight of the artists

11h | Panorama
18 August, Jakarta. Family and friends mourn at the graveside of a Covid-19 victim at the Rorotan cemetery. Photo: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg

How a year full of vaccine promise turned into another Covid-19 nightmare

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The blueprints of intellectual assassination in 1971

The blueprints of intellectual assassination in 1971

1h | Videos
Indian Miss Universe 2021 after 21 years

Indian Miss Universe 2021 after 21 years

1h | Videos
No list of martyred intellectuals in 50 years

No list of martyred intellectuals in 50 years

5h | Videos
Nation observing Martyred Intellectuals Day

Nation observing Martyred Intellectuals Day

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

6
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?