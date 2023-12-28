Floor squeezes DSE turnover by 40% in 2023

Stocks

Mahfuz Ullah Babu
28 December, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2023, 10:35 pm

Related News

Floor squeezes DSE turnover by 40% in 2023

Mahfuz Ullah Babu
28 December, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2023, 10:35 pm

With the majority of stocks lying dormant at the floor price, thus denying investors trading opportunities, the turnover at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) contracted by 39.83% in 2023, following a 34% decline in the preceding year.

 
Average daily turnover in the premier bourse dropped to Tk578 crore in the outgoing year, from Tk960 crore in 2022, according to the annual recap by the DSE.
 
Investors, stuck at the artificially held stocks prices amid no buy orders, were increasingly depending on the block market transactions that allow off-screen exits at up to 10% lower prices from the floor.
 
Around 6% of the DSE turnover was in the block market in 2022, which increased to 10% in 2023.
 
The number of shares or securities units traded daily on average dropped to 11.8 crore in 2023 from over 20 crore in the previous year.
 

The dull participation of investors was coupled with the lackluster performance of indices while large-cap stocks suffered the maximum selloff as the blue chip index DS30 dropped by 4.6% to 2,093.

 
However, many small-cap speculative stocks offset the bearish impact to save the broad-based index DSEX and Shariah-based index DSES as they inched up by a few basis points.
 
According to EBL Securities Research, 114 scrips advanced in 2023, while 130 declined and 148 remained unchanged.
 
Food, general insurance, pharmaceuticals, life insurance and IT were the sectors that together made half of the annual turnover, while jute, general insurance and cement stocks, on average, generated around 10% return in the year.
 
Having risen in the previous year, the travel and leisure sector suffered the biggest 25% decline in market capitalisation, while IT, paper, ceramic inched down in 2023.
 
Sea Pearl Beach Resort, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, Genex Infosys, Gemini Sea Food, Rupali Life, Eastern Housing, Intraco, Orion Infusion and Aamra Network were the most traded stocks of the year.
 
Stock investors and analysts over the years were expressing their frustration on the regulatory factor of floor price that did not let stock prices fall in line with the deteriorated fundamentals brought by the Ukraine war that began in February 2022.
 
The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, at the end of July 2022, imposed the floor price citing small investors' capital protection.
 
When most of the Bangladeshi stocks were hovering around the floor prices, allowing both rises and falls freely, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka saw their major indices closing higher at the end of 2023.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Top News

Stock / Bangladesh Stock Market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

BRAC Bank Reading Cafe: Of books, bankers and the love of reading

5h | Pursuit
Schindler's List: Resonance of redemption

Schindler's List: Resonance of redemption

9h | Features
Although a small country like Sri Lanka has 7,000 elephants, Bangladesh has only 200 of the giants. PHOTO: MONIRUL H KHAN

A ‘scary elephant encounter’: What it says about trekking through wildlife sanctuaries

9h | Earth
In Mohammad Jibon’s (the man in the red shirt) family, his mother (who used to work earlier), wife,  younger brother and son are all associated with the circus profession. Photo: Rafia Mahmud Prato

Shikaritola: The last performers of a once famous ‘circus village’

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Language barriers plague Bangladeshi migrant workers

Language barriers plague Bangladeshi migrant workers

1h | Videos
Top 10 football moments of 2023

Top 10 football moments of 2023

2h | Videos
The opportunity that Malaysia offers for immigration aspirants

The opportunity that Malaysia offers for immigration aspirants

4h | Videos
Cenbank buying dollars from banks to increase reserves

Cenbank buying dollars from banks to increase reserves

6h | Videos