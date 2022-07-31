Floor pricing drives up stock indices 

Stocks

TBS Report 
31 July, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2022, 09:12 pm

Related News

Floor pricing drives up stock indices 

DSEX jumped 2.57%, the highest gain in 19 months

TBS Report 
31 July, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2022, 09:12 pm
Representational Image
Representational Image

Indices at both the bourses jumped on Sunday, bagging around 2% gains each, thanks to the floor price mechanism recently reintroduced by the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC).

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) opened nearly a 100 points higher as the majority of scrips had to open higher than Thursday's closing price due to regulatory floor pricing requirements, while buyers pushed the index another 55 points higher to over 6,133 at close of business. 

The 2.57% gain of the index on Sunday was the biggest single-day gain since 3 January, 2021.   

On Thursday afternoon, the BSEC ordered the bourses to make the previous five sessions' average closing prices of individual listed scrips their floor price, and as all but a very few had gone down over the week, the floor pricing gave an upward push to most scrips on Sunday. 

With the effective protection against the fear of daily capital erosion, investor participation in trading rose 29% in the DSE to Tk568 crore, and most scrips had buyers. 

Stockbrokers were relieved by the 2% daily downward limit for scrips that had been causing a stagnant, buyerless situation for a large number of stocks last week. 

The reinstated floor price mechanism curbed major sell-offs by panic-stricken investors and helped restore the ailing market, EBL Securities wrote in its daily market commentary. 

"The market skyrocketed as investors rushed to pour in fresh funds, taking advantage of the floor price," it added. 

DSEX hit a 14 month low of 5,963 on Thursday amid panic about the macroeconomic situation and a deteriorating dollar exchange rate. 

However, the floor price mechanism is expected to curb market turnover in the coming sessions as it might hinder the opportunity for prompt liquidation of securities, EBL Securities analysts fear. 

Many institutional investors were annoyed by the unconventional regulatory interference in the market, while most retail investors lauded the protection they are enjoying. 

Textiles dominated the DSE's sectoral turnover table contributing nearly 22% to the daily transaction value, followed by general insurance, and pharmaceuticals. 

No sector displayed a negative return, while general insurance, paper and printing, and life insurance, led the gainers with 8.8%, 4.8%, and 4% gains respectively. 

Of the 382 issues traded, 362 advanced, 7 declined, and 13 remained unchanged. 

The Chittagong Stock Exchange also settled in the green while turnover in the port city bourse inched up to Tk12.4 crore from Tk11.1 crore. 

 

Economy / Top News

Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) / Stock

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Most comfortable fabric fits to pick out for rainy days

Most comfortable fabric fits to pick out for rainy days

10h | Mode
Get artistic in House of Ahmed’s new Creative Lounge

Get artistic in House of Ahmed’s new Creative Lounge

11h | Mode
The tragic train-microbus collision in Mirsarai of Chattogram on 29 July, which left 11 dead and seven injured, was the latest addition to a long list of accidents caused by rail crossings. Photo: TBS

When death becomes a companion to commuting

13h | Panorama
Photo: Saikat Roy

Honda CBR 150R: The most comfortable sports bike available 

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Accidents continue for unguarded rail gates, careless gatemen

Accidents continue for unguarded rail gates, careless gatemen

50m | Videos
Russia’s Gazprom to tighten gas flow to Europe

Russia’s Gazprom to tighten gas flow to Europe

50m | Videos
Traditional hill cuisine in Dhaka

Traditional hill cuisine in Dhaka

1h | Videos
How to start freelancing?

How to start freelancing?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

2
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

3
From left: Debapriya Bhattacharya, Ahsan H Mansur and MM Akash. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

$4.5 billion dollar IMF loan: The pros and cons

4
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112

5
Employees work at at a garments factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
RMG

Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning

6
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania