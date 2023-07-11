Floor price will be lifted only when investors are secured: BSEC chairman

The floor price on shares will be lifted when it is observed that the investment of general investors is secured, said Professor Shibli Rubaiyat-ul-Islam, chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC).

"We will lift the floor price when the market is stable and the capital of investors is safe. We are also eagerly looking forward to this," said the BSEC chairman as the chief guest at a seminar titled "Economic Challenges for Bangladesh Capital Market: Possible Remedies" organised by the Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) on Tuesday.

For the first time, BSEC imposed the floor price on 19 March 2020 due to poor market conditions. Later, the commission lifted the floor price in several steps. On 28 July 2022, when the market situation deteriorated again, the commission imposed the floor price again. After that, the floor price was partially waived on the shares of 168 companies but was again imposed on these companies on 1 March 2023; which is still in force.

Shibli Rubaiyat said there are so many pressures in the capital market where the market index fluctuates unpredictably. The reserve was also going down as well as the market index. So, the floor price was imposed for the safety of the investors.

ERF member Mohammad Mofazzal Hossain presented the keynote speech at the event moderated by ERF General Secretary Abul Kashem. ERF President Mohammad Rafayet Ullah Mridha presided over the event.

Chairman of the Capital Market Stabilization Fund (CMSF) Najibur Rahman said that the capital market has to go a long way to keep up with the inexorable progress of Bangladesh. India's per capita income is almost close to that of Bangladesh, but the size of the Indian capital market is very big because apart from per capita income, another factor that affects the capital market is economic stability.

Dhaka Stock Exchange Chairman Hafiz Mohammad Hasan Babu said the main problems of our country's capital market are liquidity crisis, low institutional investment, and lack of confidence of investors. Various programmes can be implemented to reduce mistrust. The decline in the market is not long-term. Both stock exchanges are working on it.

Chittagong Stock Exchange Chairman Asif Ibrahim said that a strong capital market will play a role in economic stability. The focus should be given to the manufacturing sector. Banks cannot be relied upon for long-term financing.

SS Parvez Tamal, chairman of NRB Commercial Bank, said, "The condition of the capital market in developed countries can be understood on the index of good fundamental companies. All the blue chip companies in our capital market are on the floor price. It is disappointing for us."

Hassan Imam, chairman of the Association of Asset Management Companies and Mutual Funds, said, "We are now living through a Russia-Ukraine crisis, and the current crisis has created a dollar crisis which affects almost all companies. This situation can last for another six months. After that, the market will move forward."