Floor price will be lifted only when investors are secured: BSEC chairman

Stocks

TBS Report
11 July, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2023, 12:07 am

Related News

Floor price will be lifted only when investors are secured: BSEC chairman

TBS Report
11 July, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2023, 12:07 am

The floor price on shares will be lifted when it is observed that the investment of general investors is secured, said Professor Shibli Rubaiyat-ul-Islam, chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC). 

"We will lift the floor price when the market is stable and the capital of investors is safe. We are also eagerly looking forward to this," said the BSEC chairman as the chief guest at a seminar titled "Economic Challenges for Bangladesh Capital Market: Possible Remedies" organised by the Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) on Tuesday.

For the first time, BSEC imposed the floor price on 19 March 2020 due to poor market conditions. Later, the commission lifted the floor price in several steps. On 28 July 2022, when the market situation deteriorated again, the commission imposed the floor price again. After that, the floor price was partially waived on the shares of 168 companies but was again imposed on these companies on 1 March 2023; which is still in force.

Shibli Rubaiyat said there are so many pressures in the capital market where the market index fluctuates unpredictably. The reserve was also going down as well as the market index. So, the floor price was imposed for the safety of the investors.

ERF member Mohammad Mofazzal Hossain presented the keynote speech at the event moderated by ERF General Secretary Abul Kashem. ERF President Mohammad Rafayet Ullah Mridha presided over the event.

Chairman of the Capital Market Stabilization Fund (CMSF) Najibur Rahman said that the capital market has to go a long way to keep up with the inexorable progress of Bangladesh. India's per capita income is almost close to that of Bangladesh, but the size of the Indian capital market is very big because apart from per capita income, another factor that affects the capital market is economic stability.

Dhaka Stock Exchange Chairman Hafiz Mohammad Hasan Babu said the main problems of our country's capital market are liquidity crisis, low institutional investment, and lack of confidence of investors. Various programmes can be implemented to reduce mistrust. The decline in the market is not long-term. Both stock exchanges are working on it.

Chittagong Stock Exchange Chairman Asif Ibrahim said that a strong capital market will play a role in economic stability. The focus should be given to the manufacturing sector. Banks cannot be relied upon for long-term financing.

SS Parvez Tamal, chairman of NRB Commercial Bank, said, "The condition of the capital market in developed countries can be understood on the index of good fundamental companies. All the blue chip companies in our capital market are on the floor price. It is disappointing for us."

Hassan Imam, chairman of the Association of Asset Management Companies and Mutual Funds, said, "We are now living through a Russia-Ukraine crisis, and the current crisis has created a dollar crisis which affects almost all companies. This situation can last for another six months. After that, the market will move forward."

Bangladesh / Top News

stocks / Bangladesh / BSEC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Andreas Kluth/Columnist . Illustration: TBS

Europe wasn't built for our era of hard power and war

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anatomy of 'Khela Hobe': When a political slogan becomes a cross-cultural phenomenon

12h | Panorama
Gym equipment installed in Dhaka North’s parks are not fit for those looking for a proper workout where as gyms under Dhaka South have worn-out equipment and unfavourable environment. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Are Dhaka's public gyms serving the public?

15h | Panorama
The architecture seamlessly merges with ongoing artistic endeavours, capturing a myriad of poignant memories. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Where art resides: The house of sculptor Alak Roy

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Is Threads really a 'Twitter killer'?

Is Threads really a 'Twitter killer'?

7h | Tech Talk
Sirajganj's traditional ‘Solop er Ghol’ has entered the century

Sirajganj's traditional ‘Solop er Ghol’ has entered the century

8h | TBS Stories
US cluster bomb decision sparks controversy

US cluster bomb decision sparks controversy

1d | TBS World
Langra and Ashwina mangoes are now Bangladesh's own products

Langra and Ashwina mangoes are now Bangladesh's own products

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

5
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

6
Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, California, US, March 4, 2020/ Reuters
US Election 2020

I will be a President for all Americans, Biden says after winning presidency