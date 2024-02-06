Floor price removed for Anwar Galvanizing, Renata and Orion Pharma

Stocks

TBS Report
06 February, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2024, 05:29 pm

Related News

Floor price removed for Anwar Galvanizing, Renata and Orion Pharma

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission today said the decision will be effective from tomorrow

TBS Report
06 February, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2024, 05:29 pm
Floor price removed for Anwar Galvanizing, Renata and Orion Pharma

Observing strength in the market, the securities regulator has removed the floor price restriction from three more stocks— Anwar galvanising, Renata and Orion Pharmaceuticals.

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) today (6 February) said the decision will be effective from tomorrow.

Of the remaining nine stocks still under floor price protection, three — British American Tobacco, Grameenphone and Robi — will have floor price until their forthcoming record date.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

On the other hand, Beximco Limited, BSRM Limited, Islami Bank, Khulna Power Company, Meghna Petroleum and Shahjibazar Power will remain under floor price restriction until further notice.

On 21 January, the BSEC removed the floor from all but 35 stocks and in less than a week, 23 more stocks were freed from trading.

Having free fall initially, most of the listed stocks bounced back as their declined prices attracted buyers.

Bangladesh / Top News

Floor price / Orion Pharma / BSEC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are three major ‘copybook publishers’ involved in the copying and publishing business in Nilkhet. These include Tajin Boi Ghar and Molly Prakashani. PHOTO: Syed Zakir Hossain

Inside the murky world of Nilkhet's copybook business

6h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

'We need to fortify our border'

8h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

‘Myanmar war spillover may turn into a national security threat for Bangladesh’

8h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The best 3 chairs for gaming comfort

18h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Why PCB is indebted to BCCSL?

Why PCB is indebted to BCCSL?

17m | Videos
Pitha Fest at Chittagong University

Pitha Fest at Chittagong University

3h | Videos
More than hundred BGP Member entered in Bangladesh

More than hundred BGP Member entered in Bangladesh

4h | Videos
2 out of every 5 babies are born by cesarean delivery

2 out of every 5 babies are born by cesarean delivery

6h | Videos