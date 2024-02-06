Floor price removed for Anwar Galvanizing, Renata and Orion Pharma

Observing strength in the market, the securities regulator has removed the floor price restriction from three more stocks— Anwar galvanising, Renata and Orion Pharmaceuticals.

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) today (6 February) said the decision will be effective from tomorrow.

Of the remaining nine stocks still under floor price protection, three — British American Tobacco, Grameenphone and Robi — will have floor price until their forthcoming record date.

On the other hand, Beximco Limited, BSRM Limited, Islami Bank, Khulna Power Company, Meghna Petroleum and Shahjibazar Power will remain under floor price restriction until further notice.

On 21 January, the BSEC removed the floor from all but 35 stocks and in less than a week, 23 more stocks were freed from trading.

Having free fall initially, most of the listed stocks bounced back as their declined prices attracted buyers.