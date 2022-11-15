Floor price relaxed for just block market trading

Stocks

TBS Report
15 November, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2022, 11:08 pm

Related News

Floor price relaxed for just block market trading

TBS Report
15 November, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2022, 11:08 pm
Infographic: TBS
Infographic: TBS

Amid the low participation of investors, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has relaxed trading in the block market allowing shares to be transacted up to 10% lower than the floor price.

In a block market, buyers and sellers are fixed in advance. In other words, they agree to set a price, and then buy and sell shares in this market. But shares cannot be bought or sold for fewer than Tk5 lakh here.

However, the floor price mechanism imposed by the regulator aiming to save small investors will remain in place on the main trading platform of the Dhaka and Chattogram bourses.

In other words, the share price of any company cannot fall below the fixed floor price.

"The regulator has no plan to remove the floor price from the main trading platform of stock exchanges as long as it protects small investors," BSEC Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam told The Business Standard.

On 29 July, the commission imposed the mechanism to stop shares from falling drastically after the market suffered a bearish turn amid the country's economic uncertainty brought on by the Russia-Ukraine war.

There has been a debate over the floor price mechanism since the beginning.

According to market intermediaries, the floor price will provide temporary benefits. But the shares of most companies will get stuck in this price trap.

Due to this mechanism, foreign and big investors will be in trouble and it is also a barrier to making investment decisions, they added.

As a result, out of 319 companies traded on Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Tuesday, the shares of 234 scrips are stuck at the floor price.

And the report of the brokerage firm Royal Capital says that currently, 306 companies' shares are at the floor price. As a result, DSE's daily turnover has nosedived from Tk2,000 crore to Tk500 crore.

Meanwhile, the DSE key index DSEX has fallen 382 points in the past month on rumours that the floor price will be lifted.

The falling trend continued on Tuesday as well. On this day, DSEX fell by 35 points to 6,218 – the lowest since 21 August.

The turnover of the DSE also dropped 22% to Tk560 crore.

The port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), also settled on the red terrain. The selected indices CSCX and All Share Price Index CASPI declined by 29.5 and 48.7 points respectively.

On Tuesday, the Bangladesh Merchant Bankers Association issued a statement regarding the rumours of lifting the floor price.

The statement - signed by the secretary general of the association Riyad Matin – reads that rumours have been spread that the floor price would be withdrawn using the name of the association.

"The association has never commented on the floor price," reads the statement.

Top News

BSEC / market / trading / Floor price

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The red-brick structure features a courtyard with two terraces, and inward-facing balconies looking over it. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Ayna Burir Adar: Like a hurricane lamp in the forest

14h | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

We should not assume that more people necessarily mean more environmental degradation: UNFPA Country Representative

15h | Panorama
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

15h | Panorama
Jimmy Choo Flash: Thank you, next!

Jimmy Choo Flash: Thank you, next!

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

2h | Videos
Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

3h | Videos
World population hits 8 billion

World population hits 8 billion

5h | Videos
Rapid fire with Ahmed Rubel

Rapid fire with Ahmed Rubel

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday