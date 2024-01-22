Floor price lifted for 23 more stocks

Observing a tolerable negative impact of the floor price withdrawal from 379 listed stocks, mutual funds and corporate debt instruments, the securities regulator removed the floor price for 23 more stocks.

Baraka Power, Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company, BSRM Steels, Confidence Cement, DBH Finance, Doreen Power, Envoy Textile, HR Textile, IDLC Finance, Index Agro, KDS Accessories, Kattali Textile, Malek Spinning, National Housing Finance, National Polymer, Padma Oil, Saiham Cotton, Shasha Denim, Sonali Paper, Sonar Bangla Insurance, Shinepukur Ceramics, Summit Power and United Power shares will be in regular trading from Tuesday.

The floor price restriction would remain for only 12 stocks until further notice, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) said on Monday (22 January) evening.

Anwar Galvanising, British American Tobacco Company Bangladesh, Beximco Limited, BSRM Limited, Grameenphone, Islami Bank, Khulna Power, Meghna Petroleum, Orion Pharma, Renata, Robi Axiata and Shahjibazar Power Company shares cannot go beyond the floor price.

The BSEC imposed the floor price on 28 August 2022 and withdrew it for all but 35 stocks on Thursday (18 January).

Stock prices and the indices having sharp fall bounced back to a moderate extent during the closing bells on Sunday and Monday.

Meanwhile, having a majority of the scrips in regular trading, turnover in the Dhaka Stock Exchange surged to over Tk1,000 crore on Monday, the highest in six months.