Floor price eats into Dhaka bourse’s revenue, profit

Stocks

Rafiqul Islam
12 November, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2023, 10:21 pm

Related News

Floor price eats into Dhaka bourse’s revenue, profit

In FY23, DSE’s revenue fell by 25% to TK238 crore, which is lowest since FY20

Rafiqul Islam
12 November, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2023, 10:21 pm

Infographics: TBS
Infographics: TBS

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), Bangladesh's premier bourse, experienced a substantial decline in revenue and profit during the fiscal year 2022-23 due to volatile market conditions and reduced share transactions amid floor price regulations.

According to its financials, in FY23, DSE's revenue fell by 25% to TK238 crore, which is lowest since FY20.

Its net profit after tax declined to Tk80 crore, 35% lower than the previous fiscal year.

As profit fell, the DSE board has recommended a 4% cash dividend for its shareholders for FY23.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In the previous fiscal year, it had paid a 6% cash dividend to its shareholders.

After the Russia-Ukraine War, which started early last year, the country's stock market has been experiencing a volatile situation with the lower turnover at the DSE.

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) on 28 July last year set the floor price to prevent free fall.

The floor price is the lowest price at which a stock can be traded. Owing to such a price mechanism, stocks investors have been failing to sell shares, as a result, the bourse observed lower shares transaction.

"The revenue of DSE declined because of lower shares transection at the bourse. In the last fiscal, shares trading declined significantly," ATM Tariquzzaman, managing director of the DSE, told The Business Standard.

He said, "In line with lower revenue, the profitability of the bourse also declined as expenditures increased."

Shares transaction fees, which is the main revenue segment slashed by around 50% to Tk78 crore.

The DSE gets 0.25% from shares buying and selling at the bourse.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the DSE experienced a significant setback in FY20. The stock market was forced to close from March 29 to May 30, resulting in a revenue of Tk157 crore and a profit of Tk27 crore.

According to DSE financials, shares transaction fees, which is the main revenue segment, declined by around 50% to Tk78 crore in FY23. This revenue segment has contributed 39% of the total revenue.

Besides the shares transaction revenue, the DSE earned a significant revenue from its fixed deposit and dividend. The FDRs contributed 33% in its total revenue.

The DSE has fixed deposit receipts (FDRs) worth Tk861 crore in banks. In FY23, the DSE earned approximately Tk80 crore, which is an increase from Tk66 crore in the previous fiscal year.

In its total revenue, listing fees contributed around 10%, rental income 5%, and licensing and other fees contributed around 13%. 

Bangladesh / Top News

DSE / Floor price / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Colllected

Timeless elegance: The top 3 analogue watches for men in 2023

57m | Brands
If the conflict spreads beyond Gaza, the geopolitical implications would be even farther-reaching. Photo: Bloomberg

The wars of the new world order

37m | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Echoes of Elegance: LJCM Speaker Mic Set hits the right notes

52m | Brands
Meet Legalized: Bangladesh's first legal education app

Meet Legalized: Bangladesh's first legal education app

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rahmanullah Gurbaz helps street people in Ahmedabad on Diwali 2023 eve

Rahmanullah Gurbaz helps street people in Ahmedabad on Diwali 2023 eve

13h | TBS SPORTS
Negative impact of Israeli war on Middle East investment

Negative impact of Israeli war on Middle East investment

15h | TBS Economy
Why is Xi's meeting with Biden so important?

Why is Xi's meeting with Biden so important?

16h | TBS World
The Washington Post and Der Spiegel blame Ukraine for the Nord Stream sabotage

The Washington Post and Der Spiegel blame Ukraine for the Nord Stream sabotage

17h | TBS World