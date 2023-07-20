Floor price decision after securing investments: BSEC chief 

TBS Report
20 July, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2023, 10:30 pm

Floor price decision after securing investments: BSEC chief 

Now policymaking is being done with an emphasis on capital protection, he said 

TBS Report
20 July, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2023, 10:30 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The decision to lift the floor price will be made after figuring out a strategy to secure the capital of investors, said Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam.

"Although many people did not like it, the floor price was set during an unusual situation. Now policymaking is being done with an emphasis on capital protection," he said at a seminar titled "Risk Management Framework of CMSF". 

At the event organised by the Capital Market Stabilization Fund (CMSF) at the BSEC headquarters in Dhaka on Thursday, he said that if the floor price is lifted, brokers will do better in business, but it will make general investors helpless and create opportunities for wealth to be looted.

"We are still in good condition. Capital protection should be given importance first, it is one of the tasks of risk management. Then we will increase or decrease transactions in the capital market or give importance to the business," Shibli added.

Regarding the CMSF, he said the owners of this fund are the shareholders of listed companies and their money was stuck for a long time. This fund, formed by collecting that money, will play a role in stabilising the capital market. 

Already Tk225 crore has been invested through the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh. The CMSF has made a profit of Tk11 crore with this fund, which will further increase this year, he added.

The BSEC chief said many companies have not deposited these funds with the CMSF despite repeated calls to do so. That is why, the commission has decided to impose a surcharge of 2.5% on the companies that failed to comply.

He said an audit has started in these companies and the process of imposition of fines will begin after the audit is completed. 

CMSF Chairman Md Nojibur Rahman chaired the event where former central bank governor Mohammed Farashuddin, BSEC Commissioner Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed, and FBCCI President Jashim Uddin were also present.

Sheikh Tanzila Deepty, a member of governing body of CMSF, presented a keynote "Risk Management Framework of CMSF" and welcome remarks provided by Syed Aminul Karim, chairman of the risk management committee of CMSF.

