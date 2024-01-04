Floor price restriction to be removed gradually after election: BSEC

Stocks

TBS Report
04 January, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 10:19 pm

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has assured the stock market intermediaries that the regulator will withdraw the floor price restriction gradually after the national election which is scheduled to be on Sunday.

The floor price is the lowest price at which a stock can be traded.

The commission gave the assurance at a meeting with the DSE Brokers Association (DBA) and the Bangladesh Merchant Bankers Association (BMBA) held at the BSEC head office in Dhaka on Thursday (4 January).

At the meeting, most of the members of the DBA and the BMBA raised their concern over the imposition of floor price restriction and demanded its withdrawal as soon as possible.

The floor price mechanism that was imposed on changing share price on 28 July 2022 has been playing a crucial role to make a haggard market, said a participant at the meeting.

At present over 60% of shares were stuck on the floor price which means there is no trading of these shares due to lack of buyers and sellers, officials concerned said.

Saiful Islam, president of DBA, told The Business Standard, the turnover of the stock exchanges drastically declined due to the floor price restriction. "If the share price is stuck at one place, then no investor will come to this market."

BSEC Spokesperson Rezaul Karim said the floor price restriction will be removed after the election considering the market conditions.

"If the floor price restriction is lifted, there will be a big sales pressure and funds are needed to absorb it. Already our chairman has approved Tk100 crore from the CMSF to the intermediaries' firms. He also urged the bank executives to invest more in the capital market. So, there will be additional funds in the market," Karim added.

According to BSEC officials, initially floor price restriction will be removed from stocks that have less impact on the index.

