First Security Islami Bank gets the nod to declare dividends

First Security Islami Bank got a nod from Bangladesh Bank to declare dividends to its shareholders for the calendar year 2022 which ended on 31 December.

The bank also fixed the board meeting date on 25 April at 2:45 pm to declare dividends and approve the audited financial statement for 2022.

At the end of the first three quarters of 2022, its earnings per share (EPS) was Tk1.25, which was Tk1.24 in the previous year during the same period.

Earlier, it had paid off 5% cash and 5% stock dividends for 2021. In that year, its EPS was Tk3.36, which was 20% higher than the previous year.

Its shares have been traded on the floor price at Tk9.80 each since November last year at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).