First Security Islami Bank gets the nod to declare dividends

Stocks

TBS Report
17 April, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2023, 02:10 pm

Related News

First Security Islami Bank gets the nod to declare dividends

TBS Report
17 April, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2023, 02:10 pm
First Security Islami Bank gets the nod to declare dividends

 

First Security Islami Bank got a nod from Bangladesh Bank to declare dividends to its shareholders for the calendar year 2022 which ended on 31 December.

The bank also fixed the board meeting date on 25 April at 2:45 pm to declare dividends and approve the audited financial statement for 2022.

At the end of the first three quarters of 2022, its earnings per share (EPS) was Tk1.25, which was Tk1.24 in the previous year during the same period.

Earlier, it had paid off 5% cash and 5% stock dividends for 2021. In that year, its EPS was Tk3.36, which was 20% higher than the previous year.

Its shares have been traded on the floor price at Tk9.80 each since November last year at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

First Security Islami Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Save The Date: Give Eidi in style

1h | Brands
Nepal spills a significant portion of water from its hydropower plants without producing electricity in the monsoon and summer. Photo: Masum Billah

Bangladesh-Nepal power-sharing potential and an unexplored regional green energy outlook

2h | Panorama
Photo :Collected

Beat the heat: 4 must-have essentials for cool comfort

4h | Brands
Plastic straps made from recycled PET bottles have found some unorthodox use in some parts of the country. Photo: Ashraful Haque

Where throw-away plastic finds a new purpose

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cox's Bazar hopes for more tourists

Cox's Bazar hopes for more tourists

24m | TBS Stories
Foods that will keep you healthy in summer

Foods that will keep you healthy in summer

2h | TBS Food
Apply Reverse Engineering technic for success

Apply Reverse Engineering technic for success

2h | TBS Career
New market will reopen as early as possible

New market will reopen as early as possible

19h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

3
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

4
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

6
Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan
Economy

Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan