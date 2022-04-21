First Capital Securities to adopt fintech technology

First Capital Securities Ltd is going to adopt fintech technology to make the share transaction easier for the customers.

The brokerage company has made an agreement with Eco Soft Bd Ltd that will provide the technology.

Under the agreement, the technology company will provide Order Management System (OMS) services to First Capital Securities customers to facilitate their use of automated trading platforms for transactions.

As a result, clients of the brokerage firm, as well as its officials, will be able to trade shares of both the stock exchanges directly on the same platform through the app.

First Capital Securities officials believe that this OMS software with many benefits, including online order, offline order, advance order placement, and stop-loss, will be able to fulfil the long aspirations of the investors.

They also said that technical chatting facilities and the company's financial information will enable investors to make the right investment decisions.

The app allows users to trade shares directly on both stock exchanges on web browsers on mobile or computer. Besides, dealers or traders will be able to manage the trades of their customers through dealer terminals.

First Capital Securities Ltd, a member of the Dhaka Stock Exchange and Chittagong Stock Exchange, has been providing brokerage services in the stock market since 1995.