Firms to showcase products, services at capital market expo

A three-day expo will kick off in Dhaka on Thursday with the aim of branding the capital market and increasing awareness among investors.

Stock market stakeholders and listed companies will participate in the "Arthosuchak Capital Market Expo 2023," to be held at the IDEB Bhaban in the city's Kakrail.

Organised by the online news portal Arthosuchak, more than 35 companies will showcase their products and services at the expo, which will continue until Saturday.

At a press conference in the Capital Market Journalists' Forum auditorium on Tuesday, Arthosuchak Editor Ziaur Rahman said the expo will be open daily from 10am to 8pm and no ticket will be required to enter there. Prizes will remain in the raffle draw of entry coupons.

Four seminars on various topics related to the stock market will be held at the expo. In these seminars, the people concerned will discuss various issues of economy and capital market, he added.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi will inaugurate the fair while Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, chairman of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), will be present as a special guest.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen will attend the closing ceremony, where BSEC Commissioner Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed will be the special guest.

Ziaur Rahman said that the Capital Market Expo is being held for the fifth time. The expo was started in 2015 at the initiative of Arthosuchak with the aim of spreading investment education and playing a role in the development of the capital market.

The expo was not held for three years due to the national elections and the coronavirus outbreak, he added.

At the press conference, Bangladesh Merchant Bankers Association President Sayadur Rahman said, "Our investors are affected due to a lack of information or being influenced by someone. More work needs to be done at the policy level for capital market development."

At the time, DSE (Dhaka Stock Exchange) Brokers Association of Bangladesh President Richard D' Rozario stated that small investors control 80% of the country's capital market. However, educational programs for small investors are proportionally less plentiful.

"The stock market is a sensitive place. There is much to learn here. The existing and future issues of the capital market are discussed in such exhibitions," he added.