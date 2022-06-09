Firms lacking 10% free-float shares to pay 5% extra tax

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Investors cheer

Listed firms' corporate tax down from 22.5% to 20%

10% plus shares free-floating must for facility

Up to 10% unchanged

Financial services, telecom, and tobacco firms' tax unchanged

Sectors offered fiscal benefits

Frustrations

Capital gains from government bonds made taxable

Incentivising listing ignored

No change in dividend taxes

No chance to utilise undisclosed money

The finance minister has proposed to increase the corporate tax of listed companies from 22.50% to 25% for failing to offload more than 10% of their shares in the capital market.

At the same time, AHM Mustafa Kamal in his budget proposal for fiscal 2022-23 on Thursday sought to reduce the tax from 22.50% to 20% for the companies which have offloaded more than 10% of their shares in the market.

"For the sake of development of the stock market and attracting investments, I propose these tax rates," he said in his budget speech at the parliament.

To receive the facilities, the finance minister said, all receipts and income must be transacted through bank transfers and all expenses and investments over Tk12 lakh must be made through bank transfers.

He has proposed to levy tax on capital gains in government securities or bond transactions and said there is a 15% tax on capital gains in private securities transactions. He has proposed to fix the tax accordingly.

In addition, the tax rebate against individual taxpayers' investment in the stock market and national savings certificate has been squeezed in the proposed budget.

However, in the proposed budget, the finance minister did not take into account the demands of the stock market regulators and stakeholders.

The demands such as allowing investments of undisclosed money in the stock market, increasing the corporate tax gap between listed and non-listed companies to 10%, and raising the tax-free dividend income limit which has not been incorporated in the proposed budget.

In the proposed budget, the tax rate for non-listed companies has been reduced from 30% to 27.5%, bringing the tax gap to 7.5%.

In addition, reducing the advanced tax on share trading, a long-standing demand from brokerage houses has not been met. They currently pay a 0.05% tax on share trading, which was earlier 0.0125. Brokerage firms proposed a tax rate of 0.015%.

Stock market analysts and leaders of different stock-related organisations have not yet commented on the proposed budget.

Six listed firms didn't offload more than 10% shares

According to the Dhaka Stock Exchange, 343 companies are publicly listed, but six of them, such as Bangladesh Services Limited, Rupali Bank, Investment Corporation of Bangladesh, Berger Paints Bangladesh, United Power and Walton, do not comply with the share offloading condition to avail of the reduced corporate tax for listed companies.

Rupali Chowdhury, managing director at Berger Paint Bangladesh Ltd, had earlier told The Business Standard that it will be a good move that will encourage companies to offload their shares and get listed on the capital market.

Any companies will calculate how much impact the offloading will have on their profit growth, she noted.

Berger is already in the process to offload the remaining share as per the guidelines of the Bangladesh Security Exchange Commission, she said.

In 2020, Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC was listed on the stock exchange by offloading less than 1% of shares. The company had given assurance to offload its minimum 10% shares by 2025. The stock market regulator also approved the company's proposal.