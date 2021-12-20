A fire drags Tung Hai Knitting to a downfall

Mahbubur Rahman started sweater exports by setting up Tung Hai Knitting and Dyeing Limited in 2004 with high expectations but the collapse of the company began in 2013 when he died in a fire at his Mirpur head office.

The entrepreneur had completed the listing of the company on stock exchanges a year before his death, and its downfall now makes general investors suffer, along with its sponsors and directors.

After Mahbubur's death, his successors – his wife and two daughters – have been trying to run the company but did not succeed due to a lack of capability and know-how to this end.

Even then, with their little knowledge and experience, they were able to keep the company afloat until mid-2017. But since then it has not been able to publish any financial report and hold its annual general meeting.

Dr Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed, a commissioner at the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), had earlier told The Business Standard that the company plunged into trouble because of the sudden death of its founder.

"His wife and children are not capable enough to run the business. Besides, the company has a lot of liabilities," he said.

"However, the locations of the company's factory and offices are good. Therefore, we have advised them to consider selling the properties or shares to a reputed business group that could run the company properly. This is because we have to uphold the interests of general investors," he added

TBS could not reach the company's Chairman Anjuman-Ara-Khanam and Managing Director Nafreen Mahbub for their comments as their mobile numbers were switched off.

Before closing production, the company had published the third quarter unaudited financial statement of fiscal 2016-17 on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) website. As per the statement, its revenue stood at Tk72.86 crore and the net profit at Tk6.54 crore.

The company has suddenly announced that it is going to conduct an annual general meeting (AGM) to cover for the last five years as per the High Court order. In addition, the company has completed audits of its financial accounts for the last five fiscal years.

The auditor of the company said in its qualified opinion, which was published on the DSE website that the company went downwards in the subsequent period due to a corrupt and treacherous syndicate that sprang up.

Also, some sorts of trouble, including stirring up workers' insubordinations and about the same time the local garments industry as a whole began to suffer because of the global slowdown, orders became few and far between, and many orders were cancelled. With a hostile environment within the company, directors became tired and gave up, the chief executive officer resigned, production stopped and the company was grinding to a halt, it added.

The auditor also said it incurred a loss of Tk189.74 crore for the last five fiscal years. All the factors cast significant doubts on the company's ability to continue operating.

BSEC sources said several months ago, the commission held a meeting with the chairman and directors of Tung Hai Knitting at which the directors were asked to give opinions about the reopening of the company.

Based on their opinion, they were allowed to come up with specific proposals for the management of the company. In addition, the decision to freeze their bank accounts was withdrawn, the sources added.

Earlier in November 2020, following the failure due to mismanagement, the BSEC froze the bank accounts of the company and its directors to protect the interest of general investors.

Also, the regulator has fined its directors for the violation of securities laws and regulations.

Tung Hai Knitting's paid-up capital is Tk106.65 crore.

Sponsors and directors hold 30.04%, institutional investors 6.92%, and general investors 63.04% shares in the company.