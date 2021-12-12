Fire at cotton warehouse injured one on Friday, Malek Spinning tells DSE

TBS Report
12 December, 2021, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2021, 10:12 pm

Representational Photo; Collected
Representational Photo; Collected

A fire broke out at a raw cotton warehouse of Malek Spinning Mills in Shafipur of Gazipur on Friday evening, injuring at least one person, the company disclosed to the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) yesterday.

Three units of the Fire Service and Civil Defense Authority, and the company's firefighting team brought the flame under control, the listed spinner said.

The injured person is under treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

The extent of damage is yet to be ascertained and is being jointly looked into by Mill Authorities, Fire Service Authorities, and Insurance surveyors, it added.

However, fire was still breaking out at the warehouse sporadically but was being controlled by the team.

The warehouse and cotton were covered by an insurance policy and partial mill operations resumed from Saturday morning.

Earlier in April this year, the fabric unit of Malek Textile's subsidiary company, Salek Textile Ltd, suffered a fire incident and the company informed its shareholders that the facility and goods were under comprehensive insurance coverage.

According to the latest audited report of Malek Spinning, Salek Spinning made an insurance claim of Tk30 crore against the damages.

Malek Spinning stock was 3.6% down on Sunday and closed at Tk29.2 in the DSE.

Comments

