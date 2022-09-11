Fine Foods share price up 33% in a month

The share price of Fine Foods Limited has increased by 33% to Tk59.7 per share on Sunday from Tk44.9 on 14 August at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

Responding to a DSE query about the recent unusual increase in share price, the company said it has no undisclosed price sensitive information.

According to its financials for the first nine months of fiscal year 2021-22, the company incurred a loss of Tk2.51 lakh.

Earlier, at the same time in the previous fiscal year, it made a profit of Tk24.45 lakh.

Fine Foods Limited started business as a fish project in Kishoreganj.

It got listed on the stock exchanges in 2002.

Alongside its production of common water fish and fingerlings at its project, it gradually grew into production and marketing of fish feed, greens, cow milk, and trees of different species.

Fine Foods recently launched another fish project having purchased lands in Mymensingh.

In the last 2020-21 fiscal year, it did not pay any dividends to shareholders having incurred a loss.

The loss per share of the company stood at Tk0.11 in FY21.