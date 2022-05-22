Finance minister calls for stock market stabilisation

Stocks

TBS Report
22 May, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2022, 09:37 pm

Related News

Finance minister calls for stock market stabilisation

TBS Report
22 May, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2022, 09:37 pm
File Photo/ UNB
File Photo/ UNB

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Sunday called for the stabilisation of the stock market.

He gave several instructions in this regard to relevant officials during a meeting with Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir, while Senior Finance Secretary Abdur Rouf Talukder and Financial Institutions Division (FID) Secretary Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah were present.

"The stock market's stability was discussed in the meeting and the minister made several instructions and points to be gradually addressed," Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah told The Business Standard in the evening.

The economy has been doing well defying the pandemic fallout and also amid the new challenges stemming from the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Bangladesh economy continues to grow, said Salim Ullah, adding that the minister urged all regulators and parties to help stabilise the country's stock market and facilitate investments.

Following the meeting, the central bank decided to double up the size of the revolving fund for lending to small investors to Tk300 crore alongside extending its tenure that was set to end this year, the FID secretary confirmed.

State-owned Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) is the operator of the fund and it is going to get the added amount soon.

Asked about the ongoing issues about liquidity within the ICB, Salim Ullah said it "was discussed in the meeting so that such issues cannot add to market volatility".

The Bangladesh Bank's instruction to the Sonali Bank few months ago to reduce its excessive positive balance with the ICB that surpassed single borrower exposure limit by over Tk500 crore, created panic in the stock market as ICB - the de-facto market maker - felt a sudden pressure to sell off stocks in a declining market and pay its lender back.

The ICB, a week ago, wrote to some of its lenders to revolve their funds so that it can continue stock market support.

 

Top News

stocks / Stock Market / Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why everybody wants to be like TikTok

Why everybody wants to be like TikTok

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How the ban on porn sites spawned a local cybersex industry

10h | Panorama
3 best affordable sunscreens for all

3 best affordable sunscreens for all

10h | Mode
Warah uses three types of khadi material: a sheer and light one, a medium count and a thicker one.

Warah: Embroidered with culture and womanhood

12h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Health benefits of summer fruits

Health benefits of summer fruits

1h | Videos
The way Bangladesh saves almost extinct fish

The way Bangladesh saves almost extinct fish

1h | Videos
Padma’s Char now largest grazing-ground

Padma’s Char now largest grazing-ground

1h | Videos
Currency depreciation against dollar price hike

Currency depreciation against dollar price hike

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

The United House: Living and working inside nature