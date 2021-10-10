Far East Knitting shares up 34.64%

Stocks

TBS Report
10 October, 2021, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2021, 08:36 pm

Far East Knitting shares up 34.64%

On Sunday, Far East Knitting shares opened at Tk19.20 and closed at Tk24.10

TBS Report
10 October, 2021, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2021, 08:36 pm
Logo Far East Knitting &amp; Dyeing Industries Limited . Picture: Collected
Logo Far East Knitting & Dyeing Industries Limited . Picture: Collected

The share prices of Far East Knitting and Dyeing Industries have enjoyed a 34.64% single-day jump following the declaration of a 10% cash dividend for its shareholders.

On Sunday, shares opened at Tk19.20 and closed at Tk24.10.

The company manufactures readymade garments for export to international markets.

With transactions of Tk41.62 crore, the share volume was 1.92 crore on Sunday.

The company was on the top ten list of the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

Far East Knitting will hold its annual general meeting (AGM) on 23 December 2021 to approve the declared dividend, an audited report, and other matters. The record date has been set for 11 November.

According to its financial report, in fiscal 2020-2021, the company's net profit was Tk17.28 crore, which was only Tk7 crore the previous year.

Earnings per share increased 146.88% to Tk0.79, and the net asset value per share stood at Tk19.48.

The company recommended a 3% cash and 2% stock dividend for fiscal year ended 30 June 2020.

Sponsors and directors jointly hold a 67.20% stake in the company, institutional investors 11.40%, and general investors 21.40%.

Economy / Top News

Far East Knitting and Dyeing Industries

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Maria Ressa and Dimitri Muratov win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

Maria Ressa and Dimitri Muratov win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

4h | Videos
The first nuclear reactor installed at Rooppur

The first nuclear reactor installed at Rooppur

4h | Videos
Shahabuddin’s Artworks at Int’l Online Auctions

Shahabuddin’s Artworks at Int’l Online Auctions

4h | Videos
Shahbagh will turn into a hospital hub

Shahbagh will turn into a hospital hub

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

3
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal

4
Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users
Tech

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users

5
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

6
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport now 9th weakest globally