Far East Knitting posts higher profits in January-March

Far East Knitting and Dyeing Industries posted an earnings per share (EPS) of Tk0.52 for the January-March period, which was Tk0.39 for the same period last year.

In a price sensitive information disclosure, the composite knitwear exporter thanked its declined production costs of goods on top of an increase in other income.

For the July-March period or the first nine months of the fiscal year, its EPS increased to Tk0.97 from Tk0.82 a year ago.

At the end of March, the company's net asset value per share stood at Tk19.47.

Far East Knitting shares having a face value of Tk10 apiece are stuck at the floor price of Tk17.2 for almost six months at the Dhaka Stock Exchange.