Experts urge stock investors to make cautious decisions

Calling on the people not to invest in the capital market on any false information or rumours, experts said investors have to make conscious decisions in order to keep their investments safe.

"Do not listen to rumours," Abdul Halim, commissioner at the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), said at a webinar on Thursday.

Speaking as chief guest, he said it will never be possible to eradicate malpractices completely but the commission is working intensively to create investment opportunities by eliminating the malpractices that can be stopped.

The Central Depository Bangladesh Limited (CDBL) organised the programme as part of BSEC's initiative to celebrate "World Investor Week" declared by the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO).

CDBL Chairman Sheikh Kabir Hossain presided over the webinar titled "Market Malpractice & Investors' Awareness".

BSEC Executive Director Rejaul Karim presented a keynote paper at the webinar.

In his keynote paper, Rejaul Karim highlighted the various malpractices of investors, listed companies, capital market intermediaries, brokerage houses, insider trading, and issuer companies.

CDBL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Shravra Kanti Chowdhury said, "Investors do not know even when their shares are sold at different times. But, for the protection of investors, we are providing some value-added services such as reporting any developments via SMSs."

AKM Nurul Fazal Bulbul, vice-chairman of CDBL, Moniruzzaman, managing director of IDLC Investments Limited, and Khandoker Saffat Reza, chief executive officer and director at LankaBangla Securities Limited, also spoke at the programme.

