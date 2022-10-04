Exim Bank’s chairman and his wife to transfer shares to son and daughter

Exim Bank's Chairman Nazrul Islam Mazumder and his wife Nasreen Islam are going to transfer a part of the shares hold by them to their son and daughter, as per a disclosure of the bank in the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

Currently, the couple's son and daughter are both common shareholders of the bank.

As per the disclosure, Nazrul Islam Majumdar will transfer 78.75 lakh shares out of 6.37 crore shares held by him to his daughter Anika Islam. The shares will be transferred outside the trading system of the stock exchange by 31 October.

On the other hand, Nasreem Islam will transfer 1.29 crore shares to her son Walid Ibne Islam and 81.57 lakh shares to her daughter Anika Islam out of 5.20 crore shares held by her.

In the first half of 2022, the bank's consolidated earnings per share (EPS) increased by 31% to Tk1.14.

Last year, it made a profit of Tk215.66 crore and paid a 10% cash dividend to its shareholders.

It was listed on the stock exchanges in 2004. Its paid-up capital is Tk1,475 crore.

Out of the total shares of the bank, its sponsors and directors hold 37.10%, institutional 28.88%, foreign 1.03% and the general shareholders have 32.99%, according to the Dhaka Stock Exchange as on 31 August 2022.

The price of its shares was stuck on the floor price at Tk10.50 each on Tuesday at the DSE.