Exim Bank’s chairman and his wife to transfer shares to son and daughter

Stocks

TBS Report
04 October, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2022, 08:22 pm

Related News

Exim Bank’s chairman and his wife to transfer shares to son and daughter

TBS Report
04 October, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2022, 08:22 pm
Exim Bank’s chairman and his wife to transfer shares to son and daughter

Exim Bank's Chairman Nazrul Islam Mazumder and his wife Nasreen Islam are going to transfer a part of the shares hold by them to their son and daughter, as per a disclosure of the bank in the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

Currently, the couple's son and daughter are both common shareholders of the bank.

As per the disclosure, Nazrul Islam Majumdar will transfer 78.75 lakh shares out of 6.37 crore shares held by him to his daughter Anika Islam. The shares will be transferred outside the trading system of the stock exchange by 31 October.

On the other hand, Nasreem Islam will transfer 1.29 crore shares to her son Walid Ibne Islam and 81.57 lakh shares to her daughter Anika Islam out of 5.20 crore shares held by her.

In the first half of 2022, the bank's consolidated earnings per share (EPS) increased by 31% to Tk1.14.

Last year, it made a profit of Tk215.66 crore and paid a 10% cash dividend to its shareholders.

It was listed on the stock exchanges in 2004. Its paid-up capital is Tk1,475 crore.

Out of the total shares of the bank, its sponsors and directors hold 37.10%, institutional 28.88%, foreign 1.03% and the general shareholders have 32.99%, according to the Dhaka Stock Exchange as on 31 August 2022.

The price of its shares was stuck on the floor price at Tk10.50 each on Tuesday at the DSE.

Banking

Exim Bank / stocks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Workers often sustain severe casualties due to unplanned work practices, and the number is not negligible. All these hazards and casualties are avoidable if proper actions are taken. PHOTO: REUTERS

Towards a safer ship recycling industry

6h | Panorama
The building originally belonged to the Zamindar of then Nowapara of Raujan, Prasanna Kumar Sen.

Storied tale of PK Sen Sattala: The grand old building of Chattogram

10h | Habitat
An injured spectator being carried away from the stadium. Photo: AP

Indonesian football tragedy was 'an accident waiting to happen'

10h | Panorama
Shashi Tharoor addresses a press conference after filing his nomination papers for the post of Congress President, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi. Photo: Hindustan Times

Shashi Tharoor: India’s scholar politician

6h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

ICC brings 7 changes to cricket laws

ICC brings 7 changes to cricket laws

1h | Videos
Why Bangladesh sees falling remittance despite rising manpower exports

Why Bangladesh sees falling remittance despite rising manpower exports

1h | Videos
Rajshahi Puja Mandap

Rajshahi Puja Mandap

1h | Videos
Know the features of G-5 gaming laptop

Know the features of G-5 gaming laptop

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

4
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

5
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

6
Photo: BCB
Sports

Bangladesh unveil T20 World Cup jersey and it's a stunner! - Watch