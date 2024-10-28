Exim Bank incurs loss of Tk566cr in Jul-Sep

TBS Report
28 October, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 11:06 am

Exim Bank incurs loss of Tk566cr in Jul-Sep

The bank is also suffering a severe operating cash crisis

Exim Bank incurred a loss of Tk566 crore in the July-September quarter of this year, according to its disclosure filing on the stock exchange.

As per the financial report, its consolidated loss per share was Tk3.91 during the quarter, which was earnings per share of Tk0.37 at the same time a year ago.

In the first nine months of this year, its consolidated loss per share was Tk2.77.

The bank is also suffering a severe operating cash crisis. It reported that its net operating cash flow per share became negative at Tk16.62 during the January-September period.

Following the news, its share price dropped by 9.64% to Tk7.50 during the first hour trading session till 11am.
 

