EXIM Bank gets nod to declare dividend

The Export Import (EXIM) Bank of Bangladesh Limited received a nod from the Bangladesh Bank to declare dividends to its shareholders for the calendar year 2022.

The bank also fixed the board meeting date on 18 April at 2:30pm to declare dividends and approve the audited financial statement for 2022.

At the end of the first three quarters of 2022, its earnings per share (EPS) was Tk1.57, which was 33% higher than the previous year during the same period.

Earlier, it had paid off a 10% cash dividend for 2021. In that year, its EPS was Tk1.49, which was 25% lower than the previous year.

Its shares have been traded on the floor price at Tk10.40 each since October last year at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

