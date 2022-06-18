Excelsior Shoes gets BSEC ultimatum to comply with the 30% shareholding rule 

Stocks

Salah Uddin Mahmud
18 June, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2022, 07:16 pm

Related News

Excelsior Shoes gets BSEC ultimatum to comply with the 30% shareholding rule 

Excelsior Shoes will be transferred from the over-the-counter (OTC) market to a new board, called the alternative trading board (ATB), once it opens on the DSE

Salah Uddin Mahmud
18 June, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2022, 07:16 pm
Excelsior Shoes gets BSEC ultimatum to comply with the 30% shareholding rule 

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has given an ultimatum to Excelsior Shoes Ltd - a 100% export-oriented shoemaker - to hold at least 30% shares of paid-up capital within 15 July 2022.

If the company misses the deadline, BSEC will reconstitute its board. The commission issued a letter in this regard last week.

Currently, the sponsors and directors of the company hold only 6.3% shares of its paid-up capital, whereas institutional investors have 23% and general investors 70.43%.

Earlier, BSEC directed the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) to inspect the premises of the company to assess its operational and financial status.

Excelsior Shoes will be transferred from the over-the-counter (OTC) market to a new board, called the alternative trading board (ATB), once it opens on the DSE.

Eligible non-listed securities can be traded in the ATB, and all types of investors will be able to trade.

According to sources, the BSEC is working to transfer some of the OTC companies to the ATB, and some to the SME board.

But before transferring Excelsior Shoes to the ATB, the commission wants to know the company's situation.

Recently, the BSEC has discussed the business of Excelsior Shoes with the company and will take the next step after getting the inspection reports.

Back in 1996, Excelsior Shoes raised Tk15 crore from the stock market for meeting capital expenditure and working capital requirements, and for repaying bank loans.

From its listing year till fiscal 2003-2004, the company made good business.

But in FY04, despite earning a decent revenue of Tk37 crore, the company incurred a loss of Tk1.16 crore.

It again returned to making profits in the 2007-2008 fiscal year, which continued till fiscal 2010-11. 

During the year, the company's revenue stood at Tk62 crore and net profit at Tk3.38 crore.

But after FY11, the company failed to continue its business properly. 

Its paid-up capital was Tk30 crore and the authorised capital was Tk100 crore. 

Top News

Excelsior Shoes / SEC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Haval launches new workshop and service campaign

Haval launches new workshop and service campaign

42m | Wheels
The company has 700 covered vans and every day 110 vans travel to Dhaka with products from all over Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Sundarban Courier Service: The 10,000-strong company that delivers anything from needle to couch

11h | Panorama
Hawk-Cuckoo dodging detection. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Common Hawk-Cuckoo: An uncommon impersonator and an amazing vocalist

9h | Panorama
Mark Gilbert. Sketch: TBS

Bank of England joins the scream-if-you-wanna-hike-faster gang

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Key reasons behind Sylhet flood

Key reasons behind Sylhet flood

57m | Videos
How to handle stress and anxiety at work

How to handle stress and anxiety at work

57m | Videos
Nutritious ‘Latkan’ fruit

Nutritious ‘Latkan’ fruit

4h | Videos
Why is K2 the World's toughest mountain to climb?

Why is K2 the World's toughest mountain to climb?

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

2
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

3
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

4
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

5
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh

6
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani