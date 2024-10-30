Ex-chairman Tofazzal to buy NCC Bank's 12.50 lakh shares

Stocks

TBS Report
30 October, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2024, 06:28 pm

Ex-chairman Tofazzal to buy NCC Bank's 12.50 lakh shares

Tofazzal Hossain, sponsor and former chairman of National Credit and Commerce (NCC) Bank, has declared to buy the bank's 12.50 lakh shares at the prevailing market price through the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

According to his announcement through the DSE, Tofazzal Hossain will buy the bank's shares by Thursday (31 October).

NCC Bank shares closed at Tk11.20 today (30 October), which was 4.67% higher than the previous session at the DSE.

Tofazzal Hossain served as the bank's chairman in 2008 and continued as a director until 2011.

On 17 October, Bangladesh Bank removed NCC Bank Chairman M Abul Bashar and Director Md Abdul Awal after they were declared loan defaulters at Bank Asia.

Following the chairman's removal, the bank's board elected Md Nurun Newaz as the new chairman.
 

