Evince Textiles to buy machinery worth Tk16cr

Stocks

TBS Report 
25 December, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2022, 09:36 pm

Related News

Evince Textiles to buy machinery worth Tk16cr

TBS Report 
25 December, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2022, 09:36 pm
Evince Textiles to buy machinery worth Tk16cr

Evince Textiles Limited is going to purchase capital machinery worth around Tk16 crore to enhance its existing production capacity in hopes of producing premium quality fabrics.

The company decided this in a board meeting on 24 December

At present, the company is using only half of its production capacity. 

Companies are struggling to import capital machinery because of the foreign currency crisis. 

According to company sources, Evince Textiles has its own foreign currency account through which it can make any Letter of Credit (LC) payment. 

In that case, a part of its own funds will be invested to buy machinery, and the rest will be financed through bank loans.

As per its annual report for FY22, the company is utilising 56.59% capacity in its dyeing unit, 61.73% in weaving, and 34.14% in finishing unit.

And, the recent gas and electricity crisis has further dwindled the company's production capacity, said company sources.

At the end of September this year, total loans of the company stood at Tk258.39 crore, which was 114% of its total equity and represents 48% of total assets.

Meanwhile, during the first quarter of FY23, it incurred a loss despite its revenue growing over 78% year-on-year.

During the July-September quarter, its revenue stood at Tk78.61 crore but the gross profit was only Tk1.73 crore due to the increase in price of raw materials, utility, and freight cost.

The gross profit was also insufficient to repay the instalment of its Tk3.84 crore loan.

As a result, the company incurred a loss of Tk6.67 crore in the first quarter of FY23.

Evince Textiles was listed on the stock market in 2016. In its listing year, it reported a net profit of Tk18 crore.

But as the company's business deteriorated, its share price fell. Currently, its shares are trading below face value at the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

Economy

Evince Textiles Limited / machinery

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Emdad Hoque. Sketch: TBS

Emdad Hoque: The man who wore his 'mission' on his sleeve

8h | Mode
Aneeka Bushra’s never-ending experiments and fusion looks have made her a standout. Photo: Courtesy

Splendor by Aneeka Bushra: Where brides embrace fantasy, tradition and their natural beauty

10h | Mode
There was the imagination at play --- of hundreds of Christmas trees lighting up the cold, desolate streets of the world. Photo: Reuters

On Christmas, that Shining City on the Hill...

12h | Panorama
These books will restore financial common sense in 2023

These books will restore financial common sense in 2023

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Argentine fans asked the Persians to stop crying over their Counter-Petition

Argentine fans asked the Persians to stop crying over their Counter-Petition

20m | TBS SPORTS
Deborah Zannat found peace at Hem Ashram in Kushtia

Deborah Zannat found peace at Hem Ashram in Kushtia

45m | TBS Stories
Hope for a conflict-free world at Christmas

Hope for a conflict-free world at Christmas

2h | TBS Today
Tea Tong, a dream come true of an Architect

Tea Tong, a dream come true of an Architect

40m | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

2
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

3
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

4
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

5
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI

6
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain