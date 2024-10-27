Esquire Knit Composite shares jumps 19.48% as it declare 10% cash dividend

Stocks

TBS Report
27 October, 2024, 11:40 am
Last modified: 27 October, 2024, 11:42 am

Esquire Knit Composite shares jumps 19.48% as it declare 10% cash dividend

Esquire Knit Composite shares jumped by 19.48% in the first-hour trading session today (27 October) as the company declared a 10% cash dividend only for its general shareholders for the last fiscal year.

During the session, its share price surged by Tk3 to close at Tk18.40 at the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

In the stock exchange filing, in the last fiscal, it posted earnings per share of Tk0.39, which was 37% lower than the previous year.
 

Esquire Knit Composite Ltd

