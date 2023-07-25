Envoy Textiles to hold AGM on 24 August as legal battle over

Stocks

TBS Report
25 July, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2023, 10:02 pm

Related News

Envoy Textiles to hold AGM on 24 August as legal battle over

TBS Report
25 July, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2023, 10:02 pm
Envoy Textile factory. Photo- Salauddin Ahmed Paulash/TBS
Envoy Textile factory. Photo- Salauddin Ahmed Paulash/TBS

Envoy Textiles Limited will now hold its annual general meeting (AGM) on 24 August, which has been pending due to a legal battle among owners.

The textile miller had earlier postponed its AGM which was scheduled for 26 June after Abdus Salam Murshedy filed an appeal with the Appellate Division challenging a High Court order.

In April this year, Envoy Textiles convened the AGM for fiscal 2021-22 as per the High Court order upon a petition moved by Murshedy. 

In June last year, Murshedy filed the petition challenging some amendments in the company's articles of association, a meeting notice, and the appointment of three additional board members and an independent director.

The apex court upheld the High Court order, resolving the disputes between the company's two major owners – Kutubuddin Ahmed and Abdus Salam Murshedy.

In the AGM, the shareholders of the company will approve the appointment of three directors namely Rashida Ahmed, wife of Kutubuddin, Sharmin Salam and Ishmam Salam, wife and son of Murshedy, respectively.

Besides, the shareholders will also approve the appointment of Tanvir Ahmed, son of Kutubuddin, as managing director, and Shehrin Salam Oishee, daughter of Murshedy, as deputy managing director.

According to the financial statements, sponsor-director Kutubuddin and his family hold 34.06% of the company's shares, and Murshedy's family and their associate companies own 23.87%.

 

Envoy Textiles

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A 67-million-year-old T-Rex skeleton is displayed at Koller Auction House in Zurich, Switzerland on March 29, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

Why collect Ferraris when you can own a T-Rex?

7h | Panorama
The safety, security and well-being of our society are increasingly dependent on information and services provided from space. Photo: Reuters

Space exploration diversifies. Will Bangladesh ever enter the race?

8h | Panorama
These handlooms produce over eight lakh pieces of high-quality lungi every year, worth over Tk121 crore. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

The fine handloom lungi villages of Dhaka

13h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

If you never got sick from Covid, thank your genes

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Anisul’s ‘little bonsai forest’ in old Dhaka

Anisul’s ‘little bonsai forest’ in old Dhaka

2h | TBS Stories
Ctg researchers developing Chandrabora antivenom

Ctg researchers developing Chandrabora antivenom

3h | TBS Stories
“Hilsa is my favorite”-Danish Envoy

“Hilsa is my favorite”-Danish Envoy

6h | TBS Face to Face
Can Duolingo be a substitute for IELTS or TOEFL?

Can Duolingo be a substitute for IELTS or TOEFL?

11h | TBS Career

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

4
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price

5
The country&#039;s apparel export earnings were more than 2% lower in September compared to that year-on-year. It exported $485 million in September last year. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
RMG

Buyers urged to keep RMG orders up