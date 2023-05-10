Envoy Textile declares 15% cash dividend

TBS Report
10 May, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 10 May, 2023, 11:28 am

Envoy Textile declares 15% cash dividend

Envoy Textiles’ multipurpose training and audio visual center, which has 118 seats, also used as theatre hall. File Photo- Salauddin Ahmed Paulash/TBS
Envoy Textiles Ltd, the world's first LEED-certified green denim manufacturing facility, has declared a 15% cash dividend for its shareholders for the fiscal year 2021-22.

The company reported that its earnings per share (EPS) was Tk2.99 and net asset value per share stood at Tk38.21.

The company has fixed the date of the annual general meeting (AGM) on 26 June 2023 and the record date has been fixed on 31 May 2023.

Envoy Textiles has also disclosed its three quarterly financials at a time.

According to the disclosure, the company posted a 29% profit decline in January to March quarter, while a 50% profit drop in the October to December quarter of the current fiscal year.

From January to March quarter, its earnings per share (EPS) was Tk0.53, which was Tk0.75 in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

In October to December quarter, the EPS stood at Tk0.59 down from Tk1.17 compared to a year ago.

And July to September quarter, the company's EPS increased by 205% to Tk0.64 from 0.21 in the FY2020-21.

On Wednesday, the share price of the company increased by 5.01% to Tk46.01 on the Dhaka stock exchange till 11.06am.

Envoy Textile Limited / Dividend declaration

